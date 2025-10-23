PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

23 October 2025

Publication of Prospectus

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC ("AAEV") LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 Albion Technology & General VCT PLC ("AATG") LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 Albion Crown VCT PLC ("CRWN") LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC (together, the "Companies" and individually "Company") announce that they have published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in relation to offers for subscription for new Ordinary Shares in each of the Companies to raise, in aggregate, up to £60 million (together with over-allotment facilities of up to, in aggregate, a further £30 million) (before issue costs) (the "Offers" and each an "Offer") as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Albion Enterprise VCT PLC £20 million (with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million) Albion Technology & General VCT PLC £20 million (with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million) Albion Crown VCT PLC £20 million (with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million)

The Offers will open on 3 November 2025 and are expected to close no later than 2 April 2026 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

Each of the Companies has entered into an offer agreement relating to the Offers with the Companies’ investment manager, Albion Capital Group LLP (“Albion”), pursuant to which Albion will receive a fee of 3 per cent. of the gross proceeds of the Offers and out of which Albion will pay the costs of the Offers, as detailed in the Prospectus. Albion, as the investment manager, is a related party of each Company under UK Listing Rule 11.5.3R, and the payment of such fees by the relevant Company to Albion is in each case a relevant related party transaction of an adequate size under UK Listing Rule 11.5.4R(1) for the provisions of UK Listing Rule 8.2.1R(1) to (4) to apply. In the case of each Company, its board of directors considers the relevant transaction fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of that Company are concerned and have been provided with written confirmation of this by the Company's sponsor, Howard Kennedy Corporate Services LLP.

A downloadable version of the Prospectus shall shortly be available from www.albion.capital.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 0207 601 1850