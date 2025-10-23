Smart Wearable ECG Monitors Market Size to Reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Surging Awareness Related to the Cardiovascular Diseases Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Wearable ECG Monitors Market Size & Growth Analysis:

Due to high healthcare spending, a strong adoption of digital health technologies, and the accessibility of FDA-approved wearable ECG devices, the United States is now dominating the market for smart wearable ECG monitors.

The U.S. smart wearable ECG monitors market size was valued at USD 0.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.34% over 2025-2032.





Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDS) Fuels Market Growth Globally

Due in large part to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and poor eating habits, the prevalence of diseases, such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, and atrial fibrillation is increasing globally. In order to identify any abnormalities early on, many health conditions frequently require continuous cardiac rhythm monitoring. Smart wearable ECG monitors are convenient, non-invasive gadgets that track cardiac activity in real time, enabling timely medical intervention. Since heart illness is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, both patients and medical professionals are in dire need of easily available and trustworthy ECG monitoring equipment.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2024, the patches segment dominated the smart wearable ECG monitors market growth with 70.15% of the market, owing to the small size and discrete design that allows long-term cardiac monitoring. The chest straps segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the years due to the increasing desire among fitness enthusiasts, competitive athletes, and everyday consumers to have accurate real-time data on their heart rate.

By Distribution Channel

The pharmacies segment dominated the smart wearable ECG monitors market share, 38.44% in 2024, due to being an established, trusted source for healthcare information, particularly in the developed economies. The online channel is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years. This expansion is led by increasing internet penetration, a trend toward direct-to-consumer purchases, and the emergence of e-commerce platforms.

By End-Use

The hospitals segment dominated the smart wearable ECG monitors market and accounted for a market share of 43.69% in 2024, owing to the increasing adoption of smart wearables for real-time heart monitoring and post-surgery care. The home health care segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for remote patient monitoring among geriatric and chronic cardiac patients.

By Region

Due to its sophisticated healthcare system, early adoption of digital health technologies, and rising rates of cardiovascular disorders, such as arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation, North America held a 45.05% market share in 2024 for smart wearable ECG monitors.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing smart wearable ECG monitors market, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% due to growing healthcare awareness, increasing elderly population, and growing heart-related diseases.

Recent News:

July 2024 - Samsung Electronics announced the introduction of its newest wearable devices, the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The new devices come with Galaxy AI to provide improved end-to-end wellness experiences, seeking to empower users with smart, real-time health information and personalized advice across their fitness and everyday health habits.

Samsung Electronics announced the introduction of its newest wearable devices, the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The new devices come with Galaxy AI to provide improved end-to-end wellness experiences, seeking to empower users with smart, real-time health information and personalized advice across their fitness and everyday health habits. September 2023 – iRhythm Technologies, Inc. revealed the U.S. availability of its next-generation Zio monitor and expanded Zio Long-Term Continuous Monitoring (LTCM) service. The new Zio unit is the smallest, lightest, and thinnest cardiac monitor iRhythm has ever produced, providing enhanced patient comfort and convenience with the power to perform advanced long-term cardiac monitoring capabilities for health care professionals.

