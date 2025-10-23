BridgeWise Earns Spot on CB Insights’ 2025 Fintech 100 List





NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeWise is recognized for its industry-leading proprietary AI for investments in the renowned annual round-up of top fintech companies worldwide.

CB Insights today named BridgeWise to its eighth annual Fintech 100, a prestigious list showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world. BridgeWise earned its place for its proprietary AI technology that empowers smarter, data-driven investment decisions across global markets.

“This year’s Fintech 100 showcases a new generation of companies turning AI, automation, and digital assets into the backbone of financial infrastructure,” said Laura Kennedy, Principal Analyst at CB Insights . “This year’s winners are building the infrastructure that will shape the future of financial services.”BridgeWise CEO and Co-founder Gaby Diamant said, “Being recognized among the Fintech 100 reinforces what we’ve believed from day one: that verticalized, transparent, and compliant AI has the power to transform global investing by making knowledge more accessible, insights more actionable, and opportunities open to all. “BridgeWise is enabling that shift, helping financial institutions empower investors to make smarter, faster, more connected decisions.”

BridgeWise has built its reputation on turning the complexity of global investing into clarity. In a world flooded with data and disconnected markets, its specialized AI models bring order and understanding, analyzing over 37,000 stocks, 12,000 funds, and hundreds of alternative assets to help investors everywhere act with confidence. Trusted by leading exchanges and institutions worldwide, BridgeWise combines transparency, regulatory rigor, and deep market intelligence to deliver the next generation of investor experiences.

Through products like StockWise , which provides clear AI analysis on 90% of global stocks, FundWise , which simplifies fund and ETF evaluation, and Bridget , the world’s first regulatory-compliant AI chat for investments, BridgeWise brings explainable AI into everyday decision-making across global markets, earning its spot on the Fintech 100 list.

The list features early- and mid-stage startups driving the evolution of fintech. Utilizing the CB Insights Strategy Terminal, the 100 winners were selected based on several factors, including CB Insights datasets on deal activity, industry partnerships, investor strength, hiring momentum, and private company signals such as Commercial Maturity and Mosaic Scores. The 100 winners include companies across 26 countries around the world.

BridgeWise is the global leader in AI for investments, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Using regulatory-compliant, transparent AI to power equity and fund analysis, multilingual tools, and even AI chat for investments, BridgeWise provides trusted investment intelligence to over 50 institutional clients and 25 million end users across more than 15 languages. With offices in Japan, Singapore, the US, London, Brazil, Thailand, and Dubai, BridgeWise partners with leading global institutions, including Japan Exchange Group, SIX Swiss Exchange, B3, eToro, TASE, and Rakuten Securities.

