Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films Market to Worth USD 36.76 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyhydroxyalkanoates films market, valued at USD 15.91 billion in 2025, is expected to rise to approximately USD 36.76 billion in 2034, based on a report published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market growth is driven by growing environmental concerns and regulations against plastic pollution, the rising adoption of advanced biotechnological methods to enhance PHA yields and lower expenses, the growth of diverse applications in packaging, agriculture, and the biomedical sector, and a heightened regional focus on production and integration, mainly in the Asia-Pacific.

What are Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films?

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) films are thin sheets made from polyhydroxyalkanoates, which are generally naturally occurring biodegradable polyesters manufactured by microorganisms as energy and carbon storage. The primary driver is the increasing market demand for alternatives to conventional petroleum-based plastics that are biodegradable and compostable. Governments and environmental agencies are implementing stricter regulations against plastic use and waste, which impacts the adoption of sustainable materials, such as PHA films.

What are the Latest Trends in the Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films Market?

Growing adoption due to increasing regulations against plastic pollution



Governments globally are enacting bans and restrictions on single-use plastics, creating a regulatory environment that favors sustainable alternatives such as PHA films. Consumers are increasingly choosing goods from eco-conscious brands, pushing firms to integrate biodegradable materials into their supply chains.

Technological Advancements Enhancing Film Properties



Innovations in fermentation processes, polymer extraction, and film processing are enhancing the mechanical properties and shelf life of PHA films. Blending PHA with complementary materials enables customization to meet specific industry needs, thereby broadening the scope of applications.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films Market?

The growing need for biodegradable and sustainable materials significantly drives the market by creating a greater demand for eco-friendly options to traditional plastics, encouraging investment in polyhydroxyalkanoates production and innovation. Stricter government regulations targeted at reducing plastic waste and encouraging eco-friendly alternatives, thus accelerate the shift toward biodegradable films. The ability to manufacture polyhydroxyalkanoates from waste materials, such as agricultural residues, food waste, and used oils, has led to a circular economy and decreased reliance on virgin resources.

Limitations & Challenges in Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films Market

Substrate expenses, low yields, and complex extraction and purification processes significantly contribute to high overall production expenses, making polyhydroxyalkanoates less competitive than traditional plastics. Achieving high yields and even productivity of polyhydroxyalkanoate via microbial fermentation remains a significant barrier to economic feasibility. The restricted range of functionalities in some polyhydroxyalkanoates limits their application in specific industrial and commercial sectors.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films Market?

Europe dominated the market in 2024. A high level of environmental consciousness among European consumers drives the need for eco-friendly packaging solutions, which in turn impacts businesses to invest in sustainable options. Europe is home to major global bioplastics players who invest in research and development (R&D) and even bioplastic technology, contributing to innovative and cost-effective solutions for biodegradable films. As Europe's largest economy, Germany's commitment to environmental sustainability and even its robust industrial base are key factors in its leadership within the market.

UK Market Trends

The UK's market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rising need for sustainable packaging, agricultural, and medical films, along with government support for biopolymers.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia-Pacific in Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films Market?

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the market because of strong environmental concerns, supportive government regulations against plastic waste, and the rising need for sustainable packaging. Industries, primarily in the food and beverage sector, are increasingly seeking eco-friendly solutions for packaging, which polyhydroxyalkanoate films provide.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Type of PHA Polymer Insights

The short-chain length (scl-PHA) segment dominated the polyhydroxyalkanoates films market in 2024. This is due to its balance of superior mechanical properties, excellent barrier performance, and cost-effectiveness compared to some PHA types. Microbes synthesize these compounds to mimic the features of conventional plastics, which facilitates their market acceptance. Stringent environmental regulations and a worldwide focus on reducing plastic waste drive the need for biodegradable alternatives such as s-PHA films.

The medium-chain length (mcl-PHA) is the fastest-growing segment in the market due to its inherent tailorability, which permits a broad range of mechanical properties and is desirable for applications requiring improved flexibility and durability. The chemical composition of mcl-polyhydroxyalkanoates is highly diverse, enabling the creation of copolymers with specific mechanical and thermal properties that meet various application needs, ranging from flexible packaging to advanced medical devices.

Production Method Insights

The bacterial fermentation of sugars/starches segment dominated the polyhydroxyalkanoates films market in 2024, as sugars and starches are readily available, usually derived from renewable agricultural and even food waste, creating inexpensive carbon sources for microbial fermentation. The purity and consistent quality of sugar and starch feedstocks enable the careful design of the polymer's molecular framework, resulting in performance-oriented materials.

The fermentation of waste oils/fats segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. It offers a low-cost, sustainable carbon source for microbial production, decreasing overall polyhydroxyalkanoates expenses and leading to environmental pollution reduction. Waste oils and fats, primarily waste cooking oils, are abundant and readily available globally, providing a consistent and inexpensive source of the necessary carbon for polyhydroxyalkanoates synthesis.

Film Type Insights

The monolayer films segment dominated the polyhydroxyalkanoates films market in 2024. This is mainly due to their simplicity in production and even suitability for single-use applications such as packaging and agriculture. They are inherently biodegradable and even compostable, making them excellent for single-use applications where sustainability is a high concern. Monolayer films effectively use this property for products such as packaging and agricultural mulches.

The multilayer films segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming period. Advancements in biopolymer engineering have enhanced polyhydroxyalkanoate films with improved oxygen and moisture barriers, enhanced heat resistance, and improved sealing properties, allowing them to rival traditional plastic films. Rising investments in biopolymer production capacity, combined with ongoing technological development in materials processing, decrease production expenses and enhance efficiency, making polyhydroxyalkanoate films more scalable and affordable.

Thickness Insights

The 20-50 microns segment dominated the polyhydroxyalkanoates films market in 2024, as it provides an optimal balance between durability and the desired degradation rate for many applications, mainly agricultural mulch films and packaging. By utilizing a moderate amount of material compared to thicker films, producers can achieve cost savings while still meeting performance needs, a key factor for commercial growers and businesses.

The <20 microns segment is the fastest-growing segment in the polyhydroxyalkanoates films market during the forecast period. As thinner films utilize less material, saving expenses, they can be improved with nanotechnology to handle performance while reducing thickness. The advancement of nanotechnology permits the creation of thinner polyhydroxyalkanoate films without sacrificing their significant performance characteristics, like barrier properties and strength. Thin polyhydroxyalkanoate films are increasingly utilized in retail-ready packaging and even as secondary wrapping in the distribution of FMCG products.

Application Insights

The food packaging segment dominated the polyhydroxyalkanoates films market in 2024. As a bio-driven polymer produced by microorganisms, polyhydroxyalkanoates offer a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-based plastics, thereby reducing the environmental footprint of packaging. Nanotechnology, along with advancements in biopolymer processing techniques, is improving the functional properties of polyhydroxyalkanoates, making them more appealing and effective for food packaging.

The biomedical segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Polyhydroxyalkanoate films are non-toxic, and also their ability to degrade naturally within the body is important for medical devices and implants. The medical and hygiene industries are rapidly shifting towards sustainable and environmentally friendly materials to support global sustainability goals. Stricter government regulations on traditional plastic waste are indirectly encouraging the use of biodegradable materials, such as polyhydroxyalkanoates, in all sectors, including medicine.

End-Use Industry Insights

The food and beverage segment dominated the polyhydroxyalkanoates films market in 2024. Polyhydroxyalkanoate films are biodegradable and compostable, working with the industry's demand for sustainable options to conventional plastics. Governments are implementing bans and restrictions on single-use plastics, prompting the food and beverage industry to adopt biodegradable materials, such as polyhydroxyalkanoate films, for packaging. Polyhydroxyalkanoates are utilized in numerous food packaging applications, including wrapping films for manufacturing, containers for ready-to-eat meals, and coatings for products such as paper cups for hot beverages.

The healthcare industry segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming period. Polyhydroxyalkanoates are recognized for being safe for use in the human body and can also break down naturally, which is important for medical implants and drug delivery systems. Beyond packaging, polyhydroxyalkanoates are utilized in the creation of sutures, tissue engineering scaffolds, surgical meshes, and cardiovascular stents, which are high-value products for the medical field. Manufacturers are developing new polyhydroxyalkanoates-driven products for niche medical applications, creating a competitive edge, and unlocking high-margin medical markets.

Distribution Channel Insights

The direct sales (B2B) segment dominated the polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) films market because it enables timely, bulk, and even customized material supplies, which are vital for large-scale industrial applications such as food packaging and biomedical products. Direct relationships enable producers and their clients to collaborate on specific film requirements, such as tailored mechanical properties, targeted barrier characteristics, and desired dimensions.

The online platforms segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market due to the increase in e-commerce and the need for sustainable packaging solutions that work with the growing consumer and retailer preference for eco-friendly materials, such as PHA, to combat plastic pollution. Major firms, including retailers and e-commerce giants, are committed to reducing plastic use and adopting biopolymer options, such as PHA, for their packaging to align with sustainability goals.

Recent Development

In June 2025, Teknor Apex, a worldwide leader in plastic material science solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Danimer Scientific, a leading bioplastics firm focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials



Top Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films Market Players

Danimer Scientific

RWDC Industries

Newlight Technologies

Bio-on

TianAn Biologic Materials

Yield10 Bioscience

NaturePlast

Bluepha Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Mango Materials

Full Cycle Bioplastics

Tepha Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type of PHA Polymer

Short-Chain Length (scl-PHA) (C3-C5 carbon atoms)

Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB)

Poly(3-hydroxyvalerate) (PHV)

Medium-Chain Length (mcl-PHA) (C6-C14 carbon atoms)

Poly(3-hydroxyhexanoate) (PHHx)

Poly(3-hydroxyoctanoate) (PHO)

Poly(3-hydroxydecanoate) (PHD)



By Production Method

Bacterial Fermentation of Sugars/Starches

Fermentation of Waste Oils/Fats

Genetically Modified Microorganisms



By Film Type

Monolayer Films

Multilayer Films

Coated Films



By Thickness

<20 microns

20–50 microns

>50 microns



By Application

Packaging Food Packaging Cosmetic Packaging Industrial Packaging

Agriculture Mulch Films Greenhouse Films

Biomedical Wound Dressing Films Drug Delivery Films Compost Bags and Liners

Textiles

Others (e.g., stationery, coatings)



By End-Use Industry

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Healthcare

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Retail

Industrial/Manufacturing

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (B2B)

Distributors and Wholesalers

Online Platforms



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



