Ophthalmology Times® marks 50th anniversary with commemorative issue

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ophthalmology Times®, a trusted clinical publication specialized in eye care, is proud to celebrate five decades of excellence in advancing ophthalmology.

Since its founding in 1975, Ophthalmology Times has remained committed to its mission of delivering clinical insights, expert perspectives and essential news to support ophthalmologists and the eye care community.

“What began 50 years ago as a reliable source for clinical news has grown into a central voice in the ophthalmology community,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of sales at MJH Life Sciences®. “Although medicine and publishing have evolved over time, our dedication to supporting ophthalmologists remains as strong as ever.”

To commemorate its golden anniversary, the September/October 2025 issue will feature special content celebrating 50 years of the publication and ophthalmology. The issue includes retrospective and milestone reflections on ophthalmology’s achievements over the past five decades.

“Reaching this 50-year achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our advertisers, partners and contributors,” said Peg Achenbach, OD, FAAO, executive director of global ambassador strategies at MJH Life Sciences. “Their collaboration has helped shape Ophthalmology Times into a leading resource for our field. The 50th anniversary issue is a chance to spotlight those contributions and celebrate how far we’ve come.”

As Ophthalmology Times reflects on its 50-year legacy, the brand remains committed to delivering industry-leading educational content through a multichannel approach in its pursuit of enhancing patient outcomes in ophthalmology.

For more information about Ophthalmology Times and its 50th anniversary issue, please visit https://www.ophthalmologytimes.com/.

About Ophthalmology Times

Ophthalmology Times is a physician-driven media brand that presents cutting-edge advancements and analysis from around the world in surgery, clinical diagnosis, therapeutics, device technology, imaging and gene therapy to elevate the delivery of eye care from physician to patient. Ophthalmology Times’ vision is to be the leading content resource for ophthalmologists. Through its multifaceted content channels, Ophthalmology Times gives physicians the tools and knowledge necessary to provide advanced quality patient care.

