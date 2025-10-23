Fisher Space Pen Unveils Refined AG7 Space Pen Forged in Graphite Black Cerakote®

Boulder City, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Co. proudly announces the release of its newest special edition: the AG7 Space Pen, now armored in Graphite Black Cerakote and finished with Gold Titanium Nitride accents.

Originally engineered for NASA’s Apollo missions, the AG7 is the only pen to write in zero gravity, underwater, and in extreme temperatures. This latest edition redefines that legacy—not by changing its core, but by elevating its form.

“Legacy isn’t static, it evolves,” said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen. “This isn’t just a coating. It’s armor. A tactile reminder that elegance is earned, and resilience can be refined.”

The Original Astronaut Space Pen made its historic debut aboard NASA’s Apollo 7 mission in 1968, following 18 months of rigorous testing. From the Apollo era through the Space Shuttle program and beyond, Fisher Space Pen has remained a trusted companion for American astronauts, earning its place on every crewed NASA flight since its introduction.

Today, it continues to support American astronauts and commercial space pioneers through partnerships that include Axiom Space, Blue Origin, SpaceX, and Virgin Galactic.

“If there’s anything I can take away from my grandfather after all these years, he had a quote that always sank in with me,” Fisher adds. “And that was, ‘anything that is not being improved upon deteriorates; therefore, I must strive to improve myself.’”

One of the most remarkable aspects of this AG7 is that its original design and material have remained the same as the first Fisher Space Pen. The reason for the same structure and medium is simple but nothing short of impressive. The Original Astronaut Space Pen was so well-made that it hasn’t changed in 57 years! The AG7's rear click and side retraction mechanism make it easy to use with one hand and fantastic for multitasking. With Fisher’s famous Pressurized PR4 cartridge inside, the Original Astronaut Space Pen writes in zero gravity regardless of the angles. The AG7’s writability is guaranteed even underwater, in arctic conditions, or in blistering heat.

Cerakote is an innovative coating method that creates a thin layer of ceramic and polymer on the surface to protect the material from corrosion and enhance its functionality. Across industries, Cerakote technology has proven to be superior to other coating methods for its corrosion resistance and temperature stability. Moreover, Cerakote is available in hundreds of beautiful colors that can make any surface more visually appealing. Fisher’s partnership with Cerakote is a way to offer their classic, ruggedly reliable pens to people who need them the most. A perfect gift for space explorers, storytellers, first responders, everyday adventurers, or anyone who relies on a writing instrument that performs when it matters most.

This release builds on Fisher Space Pen’s expanding Cerakote portfolio, following the limited Fall 2024 launch of new colors across the Bullet Space Pen and M4 Cap-O-Matic collections. Since introducing the first two Cerakote finishes in late 2022, the brand has now unveiled 15 different Cerakote colors —marking a milestone as the first Cerakote coating ever applied to the Original Astronaut Space Pen.

The Solar Flare Gold Titanium Nitride accents—used in high-end watches, aerospace tools, and precision knives—introduce a rare blend of luxury and function. The upgraded AG7 is now a fusion of tactical grit and refined design. A pen that doesn’t just write, it withstands.

Key Features:

Graphite Black Cerakote coating for enhanced durability and abrasion resistance

Solar Flare Gold Titanium Nitride accents for elevated aesthetics and aerospace-grade resilience

Patented pressurized ink cartridge writes in zero gravity, underwater, and in extreme temperatures

Made in the USA with the same precision trusted by astronauts

Fisher Space Pen is a 76-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968, and most recently with SpaceX, Axiom Space, and Blue Origin. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA’s astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn’t fail.

