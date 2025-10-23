Kratom Bird Introduces ELYTHRA LABS: A New Era of Elevated Botanicals Through Strategic Collaboration

London, UK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kratom Bird, a leading supplier of premium kratom in Europe, is excited to unveil a new collaboration with ELYTHRA LABS — a cutting-edge botanical brand redefining plant-based wellness through scientific innovation and ultra-pure formulations.

Born from a shared commitment to purity, potency, and plant intelligence, ELYTHRA LABS merges revered ethnobotanicals such as kratom extract, kratom shot, and kratom pulver into next-generation wellness formats that support clarity, calm, and elevated mental states.

"We are thrilled to partner with ELYTHRA LABS to bring their visionary formulas to our European customer base," said the spokesperson and CEO of Kratom Bird. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver lab-tested, high-performance botanicals without compromise.”





Explore the ELYTHRA LABS Product Lineup:

MIT70

A powerful sublingual tablet delivering 70 mg of pure mitragynine per dose — ideal for clean, reliable energy and cognitive performance. Enhanced with a smooth tropical coconut flavor, it’s a favorite for kratom enthusiasts seeking efficiency and effectiveness.







A powerful sublingual tablet delivering per dose — ideal for clean, reliable energy and cognitive performance. Enhanced with a smooth tropical coconut flavor, it’s a favorite for kratom enthusiasts seeking efficiency and effectiveness. KANNA ULTRA EXTRACT

A pharmaceutical-grade microtablet with 5 mg of 99% kanna alkaloids , equal to 100 mg of standard 5% extract. Designed to evoke focus, sociability, and emotional clarity with a light Cotton Candy flavor — this is nature’s mood booster, reimagined.







A pharmaceutical-grade microtablet with , equal to 100 mg of standard 5% extract. Designed to evoke focus, sociability, and emotional clarity with a light Cotton Candy flavor — this is nature’s mood booster, reimagined. ENERGY SHOT - 50MG MITRAGYNINE

Fuel your day with the ultimate performance booster. Elythra Labs introduces its cutting-edge 50 ml Energy kratom Shot , crafted for those who demand more from life. Packed with 50 mg Mitragynine, L-Carnitine, Taurine, Vitamin B complex, and Vitamin C, this tropical-flavored powerhouse is designed to awaken your body and sharpen your mind.

Experience the pinnacle of kratom extract purity and potency. Our 52.5% Full Spectrum Extract Powder is a next-generation kratom concentrate designed for those who demand exceptional strength, purity, and the complete alkaloid profile of the Mitragyna speciosa leaf — in a compact, ultra-refined form.





Why ELYTHRA LABS?

Each product is developed in a controlled lab environment, with no fillers, no shortcuts, and only high-purity botanical extracts. This collaboration showcases a shared vision for clean-label, science-backed plant supplements that actually perform.

With fast shipping via Kratom Bird throughout the UK and EU, these innovative formulas are now more accessible than ever.

Discover the future of botanical wellness at www.kratombird.com.