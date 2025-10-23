4media group appoints Scott Davis as EVP, Head of Public Relations, North America





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group, a global strategic communications agency, today announced the appointment of Scott S. Davis as Executive Vice President, Head of Public Relations, North America. In the newly created role, Davis will reimagine 4media group's public relations offering and capabilities, building a bespoke model designed to meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving marketing and communications landscape.

“The unprecedented ascent of Generative AI means that clients can no longer simply share their message or buy their way into relevance,” said Davis. “This seismic shift requires more than incremental change on the agency side; it requires wholesale transformation. 4media group, with its truly integrated offering, is purpose-built to meet this moment.”

Davis is tasked with enhancing the public relations function across 4media group's full suite of capabilities, including PR surveys and data-driven insights, influencer and media relations, paid media and content creation. The overall goal is to strengthen 4media group’s earned-first approach, ensuring all clients are crafting stories designed to travel seamlessly across earned, owned and paid channels.

"Scott brings exactly the kind of thinking and experience we need as we continue to evolve the 4media group offering," said Ed Cyster, Founder and Global CEO of 4media group. "He has a rare hybrid background that spans advertising, marketing and public relations, which makes him truly media agnostic. His experience at some of the industry's biggest agencies with blue-chip clients gives him the credibility and perspective to lead at the highest level. He brings an entrepreneurial mindset and infectious energy to everything he does. We're thrilled to have him on board."

Davis has more than two decades of experience building high-performing teams that create breakthrough campaigns for influential brands. He founded High Tide Marketing + Communications, an independent consultancy designed to help brands and agencies tackle the most complex marketing and communications challenges, adding over ten roster assignments in less than two years.

Before High Tide, Davis spent nearly a decade at Weber Shandwick, rising to EVP, West Consumer Practice Lead. There he led a team of 25+, developing integrated communications campaigns for marquee clients, including Anheuser-Busch, General Motors, Sony Electronics and Columbia Sportswear. Under his leadership, the practice evolved into a multi-disciplinary offering encompassing strategic planning, creative development, social media, influencer engagement, content creation and crisis communications.

Davis also served as Group Brand Director at Phenomenon, partnering with C-level executives at Wilson Sporting Goods to reposition the brand and support the development of the category-first Wilson X Connected Basketball. At Ogilvy & Mather, he served as Account Director and Vice President, driving brand strategy and integrated marketing for B2B and consumer brands while leading regional business development.

About 4media group

4media group is a global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results. Since 2008, we've helped the world's most influential organizations break through the noise with data-driven insights, compelling storytelling and flawless execution. Our fully integrated service offering spans public relations and broadcast PR, media buying, influencer and social campaigns, public service announcements, video production, market research and PR surveys and beyond. Our team spans from LA to NYC to London, blending global scale with local insight to deliver content that connects and campaigns that convert. Learn more at 4media-group.com.



