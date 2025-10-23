Goranson Bain Ausley Expands Statewide with New Partners and Associates Across Texas

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), one of Texas’s most respected family law firms, announces the addition of two new partners and six associates in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Granbury. This expansion underscores the firm’s commitment to providing intelligent advocacy, constructive solutions, and trusted counsel to clients navigating complex family law matters throughout Texas.

“Our strength has always been our people. By adding talented attorneys who share our dedication to strategic, client-centered representation, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional service and results for families across Texas.”

– Lindley Bain | Managing Partner, Goranson Bain Ausley

New Partners

John J. Kappel – Plano

One of only 11 attorneys in Texas Double Board Certified in both Family Law and Civil Appellate Law, John brings a distinguished blend of trial and appellate experience. He represents high-net-worth individuals in complex property divisions, business valuations, and sensitive custody cases—often involving multijurisdictional or international issues.

Chad Elsey – Plano

With more than 20 years of experience, Chad serves clients across North Texas, including Denton and Flower Mound. He combines trial-tested advocacy and financial insight to guide business owners, executives, and professional athletes through high-stakes family law matters.

New Associates

Brooke Baker – Fort Worth

With more than 15 years of experience, Brooke handles complex custody, divorce, and property division cases across Tarrant and surrounding counties. She helps clients navigate transitions with honesty, empathy, and strategic advocacy both in and outside the courtroom.

Hailey Schmitt – Fort Worth

Hailey represents clients in all areas of family law, including divorce, custody, property division, and adoption. She takes a settlement-first, child-focused approach and provides confident courtroom representation when needed.

Heather Hudson – San Antonio

With more than eight years of exclusive family law experience, including Collaborative Law, Heather helps clients navigate complex family matters with clarity, discipline, and care. Drawing on her background as a U.S. Air Force officer and her M.B.A., she brings structure, business insight, and sound judgment to help clients make informed decisions and move forward with confidence.

Ashton McCary – Dallas

A graduate of SMU Dedman School of Law, Ashton clerked in GBA’s Dallas office and served as Chief Counsel of the VanSickle Family Law Clinic. She brings balanced judgment, technical precision, and empathy to every client matter.

Lauren Restino – Austin

After clerking in GBA’s Dallas and Austin offices, Lauren joins the firm with a strong foundation in family law and a client-centered approach. A member of the National Order of Barristers, she offers strategic advocacy and trusted guidance.

Samantha Beirne – Granbury

A graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, Samantha gained practical experience representing clients in family law matters through the Family Law and Housing Clinic. Recognized for her advocacy as a Top Oralist and moot court winner, she brings energy and precision to helping clients through transitions with confidence and care.

“At Goranson Bain Ausley, we continue to attract and develop outstanding talent who share our mission to protect what matters most,” added Bain. “This expansion reflects not just growth in numbers, but depth—deepening the experience and insight we bring to every client relationship.”

With offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, San Antonio, and Midland, Goranson Bain Ausley continues to expand its statewide presence while maintaining the strategic, client-focused culture that defines the firm. GBA has been recognized among the Top Family Law Firms in Texas, earning Tier 1 rankings in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms® by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in both Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth. The firm was also named the #1 Family Law Firm in both the Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth regions in Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2025 survey.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is one of Texas’s most prominent family law firms, known for helping clients find constructive, strategic solutions in divorce, custody, property, and complex family law matters. With 57 attorneys across seven offices, GBA combines deep experience, intelligent advocacy, and compassion to help clients move forward with confidence.

Visit www.gbfamilylaw.com for more information.