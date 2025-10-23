No Child Should Go Hungry Because of Politics:

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Areva Martin, one of the nation’s most prominent civil rights attorneys and a leading voice for children, disability justice, and economic equity, is sounding the alarm as a potential federal government shutdown threatens to halt CalFresh food benefits for millions of California families as early as November. Through her nonprofit Special Needs Network (SNN), Martin is mobilizing immediate emergency measures to protect the most vulnerable, particularly children with disabilities and families already at the edge of crisis.

“I am deeply alarmed by reports that a prolonged federal government shutdown could interrupt CalFresh benefits for millions of Californians as soon as November. These food supports are not optional. They are the lifeline that allows families to feed their children with dignity. If this funding is halted, countless vulnerable households, especially those caring for children with disabilities, will be pushed into immediate crisis.

“At Special Needs Network, we are preparing now. We are activating our emergency response plan and reaching out to our food bank and distribution partners to assess available supplies and logistics. We are also exploring direct funding to purchase groceries and essential food items so that we can mobilize rapid relief if CalFresh cards stop being replenished.

“To our partners: we need your collaboration now. To corporate and philanthropic allies: your support will directly determine how many families we can feed. To our community: SNN will not wait. We are preparing to act.

“In moments like this, the strength of our community is measured not by rhetoric, but by our response. We are calling on leaders at every level to step up, to protect families, to prevent hunger, and to ensure that no child is left behind because of political gridlock.

“We are ready to do our part. We ask you to join us.”

As one of the most recognized national voices on the intersection of disability, race, and economic equity, Areva Martin and Special Needs Network will continue to lead in both advocacy and action. We will demand accountability from policymakers, and we will ensure that families do not go hungry while Washington argues.

_________________________________________________________________________

Special Needs Network, Inc. (SNN) is a nonprofit grassroots organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people.