CompTIA to demonstrate real-world cyberattack in hands-on workshop at TechNet Indo-Pacific 2025

Downers Grove, Ill., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experiencing the complete anatomy of a cyberattack from initial breach to response across IT and operational technology (OT) environments is the focus of an immersive cyber range exercise led by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications, at this month's TechNet Indo-Pacific conference.

“Skills for Protecting Mission-Critical Infrastructure: A Hands-On Workshop” is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. HST. The session is a part of TechNet Indo-Pacific, the largest event focusing on regional defense issues, Oct. 28-30 in Honolulu.

Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist for CompTIA, will lead the CompTIA Learning Solutions Series workshop. He will be joined by Bri Frost, director of product management, and Jason Stutt, chief revenue officer, Cloud Range, the leading provider of simulation-based cyberattack training; and Yuri Sidorov, innovation architect, Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms. Amazon Web Services will also be represented on the panel.

“Workshop participants will interact with these experts in a hands-on cyber range exercise on protecting critical communications infrastructure spanning IT and OT systems,” Stanger said. “You'll experience firsthand how attacks unfold—from reconnaissance through exploitation to detection and response—across converged IT/OT environments, while learning the essential skills needed to help unify and secure edge and cloud computing infrastructures for better communications and outcomes.”

CompTIA will use Cloud Range’s cyber range to interact with a live attack in a contained training environment. Cloud Range, a leading cyber range platform provider, uses advanced and realistic cyber-attack simulations to ensure security practitioners have the skills they need to defend against any type of cyber attack.

At the end of this workshop participants will be able to:

• Analyze the critical infrastructure attack surface at the tactical edge for enterprise and cloud environments including IT/OT convergence points and understand attacker reconnaissance methods

• Evaluate typical and asymmetric attacks that occur

• Identify critical, hands-on security analytics methods for protecting communications

• Create new cross-skilling pathways and learning opportunities with confidence

Workshop participants can earn continuing education units (CEUs) to renew their CompTIA certifications, including CompTIA A+ ce, Network+ ce, Security+ ce, DataSys+ ce, Linux+ ce and Cloud+ ce.

Experience the complete anatomy of a real-world cyberattack in this hands-on cyber range environment. Register now at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5091360/AD4708DA42A8D27FEF0C108555F3F8E5.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is the premier cyberattack simulation training platform, empowering security teams to cultivate and sustain real-world defensive capabilities. Through immersive, live-fire exercises conducted in a secure, controlled environment, organizations leverage Cloud Range to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap, accelerate incident response, and enhance team confidence across diverse attack scenarios. From SOC analysts to incident responders, teams can train collaboratively in an environment that replicates their actual tools and workflows. This approach optimizes performance, refines decision-making, and fortifies resilience against real-world threats. Learn more at www.cloudrangecyber.com

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML eleration, secure networking, and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis, and distributed command and control, all at the edge. Learn more at www.cubic.com/dtech