Built by Builders Welcomes Three New Members to Its Founder‑Led Construction Tech Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built by Builders, the collaborative network uniting founder‑led construction technology companies, today announced the induction of SmartPM , Trayd and BuildVisio n . The additions advance Built by Builder’s mission to deliver authentic, jobsite‑informed solutions that solve real problems with speed and practicality across the built environment.

Built By Builders members are companies founded by leaders with firsthand construction experience, ensuring their tools are authentic, practical, and tailored to the needs of field and office teams. Together, SmartPM strengthens project controls, BuildVision connects teams, automates workflows, optimizes project profitability, and Trayd simplifies back-office operations. As a network, we now span from schedule intelligence in the field to payroll, HR, and compliance in the back office, helping builders see risk earlier, act faster, and run leaner.

“Founders who’ve been in the trades and worn the hard hat build better software,” said Steve Dell’Orto , Founder & CEO of ConCntric and Founder of Built by Builders. “Welcoming SmartPM, Trayd, and BuildVision expands the network’s ability to deliver predictable outcomes, from real-time project insight in the field to compliant, efficient operations in the back office. This is about turning firsthand experience into practical innovation the industry can trust.”

SmartPM: Turning Schedule Data Into Predictable Outcomes

Founded in 2016 by Michael Pink, a former construction project controls consultant who saw firsthand how poor schedule visibility led to costly overruns. SmartPM delivers automated schedule analytics and project controls software that helps teams analyze CPM schedules, monitor performance trends, identify risks, and drive accountability across all phases of execution.

“Schedules are the earliest warning system on any project,” said Michael Pink , Founder & CEO of SmartPM. “SmartPM turns raw CPM files into clear, actionable insights so owners and contractors can spot slippage sooner, correct course, and protect outcomes. Joining Built by Builders aligns with our belief that practical, data-driven tools are how construction gets better, faster.”

Trayd: Streamlining the Construction Back Office

Founded in 2021 by Anna Berger, Trayd is a construction back-office platform that unites payroll, HR, and compliance under one roof. Born out of her father’s back office, Trayd streamlines administration, improves accuracy, and gives contractors time to focus on building. With real-time job costing and true labor accounting, Trayd empowers trade contractors of all sizes to operate more efficiently.

“Contractors don’t have time for fragmented back-office work,” said Anna Berger , Co-Founder & CEO of Trayd. “Trayd brings payroll, HR, and compliance together so teams can focus on execution while staying compliant. We’re proud to join Built by Builders and collaborate with founder-led peers who care about practical problem-solving as much as we do.”

BuildVision: Verticalizing the Construction Supply Chain

BuildVision was founded in 2023 by Mike Powers & Christophe Prakash . Mike Powers spent the early part of his career in construction management and project delivery, leading large-scale builds and seeing firsthand how disconnected data and fragmented communication slowed progress. BuildVision is an all-in-one platform that helps contractors and developers directly access suppliers and automate sourcing, procurement, and financing — connecting every stakeholder through one integrated system.

"At BuildVision, we’re unifying construction’s most fragmented workflows into a single, transparent supply chain,” said Mike Powers , Co-Founder & CEO of BuildVision. “When designers, contractors, and manufacturers operate in one system, decisions speed up, waste disappears, and accountability returns. We're thrilled to join Built by Builders and work alongside others who share our mission to simplify the complex."

Built by Builders’ mission is to unite construction technology companies led by founders with firsthand industry experience into a network committed to solving real challenges through practical solutions, shared expertise, and a deep understanding of the built environment. Its vision is a more sustainable, efficiently built world powered by best‑in‑class technology that transforms how we build.

