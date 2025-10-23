Pixalate Releases Global Top 25 Most Popular Connected TV (CTV) Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (vMVPD) Apps Reports for Q3 2025: ‘Plex’ No. 1 on Apple TV, Tubi Leads on Roku

According to Pixalate’s latest global open programmatic vMVPD apps research, ‘Samsung TV Plus’ was No. 1 on Samsung Smart TV (App Store ID G15147002586); on Amazon Fire TV, ‘Pluto TV’ was top-ranked (App Store ID B00KDSGIPK)

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q3 2025 Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (vMVPD) Bundle ID App Rankings for the Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV Connected TV (CTV) app stores. The list ranks the top 25 most popular vMVPD Bundle IDs based on global open programmatic advertising volume across Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV, as measured by Pixalate. The apps are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed, as measured by Pixalate.

vMVPD applications bundle TV channels into cost-effective “skinny bundles,” a concept derived from traditional MVPDs like Comcast and Dish TV.

To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 5 billion global open programmatic advertising transactions across 6,000 unique CTV apps in the third quarter of 2025.

Most Popular Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (vMVPD) Apps

Apple TV

RankApp NameApp Store ID
1Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673
2Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434
3Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows751712884
4Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies376510438
5Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies1508186374

Samsung Smart TV

RankApp NameApp Store ID
1SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586
2Fubo: Watch Live TV & SportsG19068012619
3Sling TVG17198010041
4Tubi - Free Movies & TVG15115002089
5PlexG00002687241

Roku

RankApp NameApp Store ID
1Tubi - Free Movies & TV41468
2The Roku Channel151908
3Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports43465
4Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows74519
5Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream46041

Amazon Fire TV

RankApp NameApp Store ID
1Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TVtjiraB00KDSGIPK
2Plex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDE
3Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJW
4Sling TVB00ODC5N80
5Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZK

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the global vMVPD Bundle ID App Rankings Reports (the ‘Reports’), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

