Pixalate Releases Global Top 25 Most Popular Connected TV (CTV) Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (vMVPD) Apps Reports for Q3 2025: ‘Plex’ No. 1 on Apple TV, Tubi Leads on Roku

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q3 2025 Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (vMVPD) Bundle ID App Rankings for the Apple TV , Roku , Samsung Smart TV , and Amazon Fire TV Connected TV (CTV) app stores. The list ranks the top 25 most popular vMVPD Bundle IDs based on global open programmatic advertising volume across Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV, as measured by Pixalate. The apps are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed, as measured by Pixalate.

vMVPD applications bundle TV channels into cost-effective “skinny bundles,” a concept derived from traditional MVPDs like Comcast and Dish TV.

To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 5 billion global open programmatic advertising transactions across 6,000 unique CTV apps in the third quarter of 2025.

Most Popular Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (vMVPD) Apps

Apple TV

Rank App Name App Store ID 1 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 2 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 3 Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows 751712884 4 Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies 376510438 5 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374

Samsung Smart TV

Rank App Name App Store ID 1 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 2 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports G19068012619 3 Sling TV G17198010041 4 Tubi - Free Movies & TV G15115002089 5 Plex G00002687241

Roku

Rank App Name App Store ID 1 Tubi - Free Movies & TV 41468 2 The Roku Channel 151908 3 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 43465 4 Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows 74519 5 Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream 46041

Amazon Fire TV

Rank App Name App Store ID 1 Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV tjiraB00KDSGIPK 2 Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE 3 Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows B075NTHVJW 4 Sling TV B00ODC5N80 5 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the global vMVPD Bundle ID App Rankings Reports (the ‘Reports’), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

