Eleven Consecutive Years Raising Dividends With 7.5% Increase for Fourth Quarter 2025

DUNMORE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company’s fourth quarter dividend of $0.43 per share, a 7.5% increase above the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Fidelity Bankers, I am proud to announce an increase in our fourth quarter cash dividend—marking eleven consecutive years of dividend growth and more than a twofold increase over the past decade," shared Daniel J. Santaniello, President & Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement reflects our steadfast commitment to creating long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders. It is the direct result of disciplined reinvestment, strategic execution, and the collective dedication of our exceptional Bankers. Together, we are delivering strong financial performance, building a lasting legacy of excellence, and shared prosperity."

The cash dividend of $0.43 per share is payable December 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s 21 full-service community banking offices, along with the Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services and digital account opening through online banking and mobile app.

For more information visit our investor relations web site through www.bankatfidelity.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic, interest rate and competitive conditions, technological developments and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Contacts: Daniel J. Santaniello Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer 570-504-8035 570-504-8000



