Ambassador Rich Verma, Chief Administrative Officer of Mastercard, and Joakim Weidemanis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Johnson Controls Join The USISPF Board of Directors

Washington, District Of Columbia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is thrilled to welcome Ambassador Rich Verma, Chief Administrative Officer at Mastercard, and Joakim Weidemanis, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Johnson Controls to the Board of Directors.





This is Ambassador Verma’s second tenure on the board of USISPF, and at Mastercard. In his current role as Chief Administrative Officer for Mastercard, he oversees the digital payment leader’s work across the law, government affairs and policy, franchise, corporate security, community and belonging and global entity governance functions. Ambassador Verma is also a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team and Management Committee.

Ambassador Verma is a revered diplomat with a distinguished background in public service. He is one of the key architects in cementing the robustness of the U.S.-India strategic partnership, most recently during his time at the U.S. Department of State as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources from 2023 to 2025 under the Biden administration. As the U.S. Ambassador to India under President Obama, Ambassador Verma strengthened bilateral ties across defense, trade, and energy. He oversaw President Obama’s historic second visit to India as chief guest for the 2015 Republic Day celebrations, the only time a sitting U.S. President has visited India twice in office.

USISPF welcomes Joakim Weidemanis to its Board of Directors for the first time. As the CEO of Johnson Controls, Weidemanis leads a global team united by the goal to make the world’s mission-critical environments smarter, safer, and more sustainable. Under his leadership, Johnson Controls is transforming these spaces by deploying advanced technologies and digital solutions that drive energy efficiency, decarbonization, and operational excellence. His vision centers on empowering customers and communities through innovation, with a relentless focus on delivering real-world impact and enabling healthier, more productive spaces worldwide. Prior to joining Johnson Controls, Weidemanis held several executive leadership roles over his 13-year career at Danaher Corporation, spanning healthcare, industrial and utility technology businesses.

Welcoming Rich and Joakim to the USISPF Board, USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said: “Few have done more for the U.S-India relationship than Ambassador Verma. From his earliest days in the legal profession, to working on the Hill with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Rich has constantly worked to elevate the strategic partnership. His own story is a powerful one of diaspora success. Born to Indian immigrants, Rich epitomizes the people-to-people core of the relationship, in addition to bringing in the geostrategic expertise.

We are proud to continue our close partnership with Johnson Controls under Mr. Weidemanis. A veteran of the industry, he brings in a successful track record in leading global technology-driven businesses and has successfully scaled operations. His experience in growing companies and teams, focuses on a 360-degree approach along customer orientation, innovation and continuous improvement."

USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated Ambassador Verma and Mr. Weidemanis said: “At USISPF, we continue to strive to add a roster of stellar talent to our Board of Directors. Rich and Joakim have very different backgrounds, but the same shared vision for our strategic partnership. Their combined experience in business and diplomatic affairs will be crucial in the next chapter of the U.S.-India collaboration – particularly around next-gen technology, which we know is a key area of opportunity for partnership. I look forward to working with them and seeing what new perspectives they can bring to our important vision.”

Commenting on his appointment to the USISPF Board, Ambassador Verma emphasized on the importance of the relationship: “The US-India relationship is a cornerstone of global progress, especially as business and innovation drive new opportunities. USISPF plays a vital role in strengthening the partnership and unlocking possibilities for both nations. It’s an honor to rejoin the board.”

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.



