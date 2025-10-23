In 2025, the global cryptocurrency market continues to heat up. AI computing power, with its advantages of zero hardware investment, low barriers to entry, and intelligent income management, has become a new trend in digital asset allocation.





New York City, NY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an industry-leading intelligent computing power platform, Pioneer Hash is helping millions of users worldwide transform mainstream cryptocurrencies like BTC, DOGE, and ETH into sustainable, passive income streams through its revolutionary AI computing power scheduling technology and user-centric service system.

1. Why is Pioneer Hash the top choice for AI computing power investment in 2025?

♻️ Powered by green energy, compliance guarantees long-term returns

Pioneer Hash has deployed over 100 AI computing centers worldwide and uses 100% renewable clean energy (solar and wind) to power its AI computing power network. This layout not only significantly reduces carbon emissions and energy costs, but also ensures a long-term, stable supply of computing power for the platform.

AI Intelligent Scheduling System: The Core Technology for Maximizing Profits

Dynamic Energy Optimization: The AI ​​system intelligently matches real-time grid load with peak clean energy generation, effectively reducing electricity costs by over 60%.

Multi-Currency Intelligent Allocation: The system automatically analyzes the network difficulty and profit ratio of currencies like BTC, DOGE, and ETH, dynamically adjusting computing power allocation to maximize profits.

Top-tier Security for Worry-Free Asset Storage

Cold Wallet Isolation: 95% of user funds are stored in offline cold wallets, protected by dual encryption with McAfee® and Cloudflare®.

Multi-Layered Risk Control System: AI monitors potential attacks and abnormal trading behavior to ensure asset security throughout the entire process.

2. Start Daily Income: From registration to account growth in just a few steps

Sign up at zero cost to start your AI earning journey today

Visit the Pioneer Hash official website and register with your email address to receive a $15 AI computing power bonus for beginners. No KYC verification required.

Users can immediately activate the AI ​​computing power trial plan to easily earn stable daily income.

Flexible choice of high-yield AI contracts

The following is an example of Pioneer Hash's popular AI computing power contract earnings in 2025 (supports calculations in mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, and ETH):

Contract Type Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Income Total Revenue

Experience Contract $100 2 $3 $100 + $6

Primary Hash Rate I $500 5 $7.00 $500 + $35

Primary Hash Rate II $1,500 12 $20.40 $1500 + $224.80

Primary Hash Rate III $3,100 23 $43.71 $3100 + $1005.33

Intermediate Hash Rate I $5,000 30 $76.00 $5000 + $2280

Intermediate Hash Rate II $8,200 38 $131.20 8200 + $4985.60

Revenue is automatically distributed to the user's account daily after the contract begins, and all data can be viewed in real time on the dashboard.

Referral Rewards and Income: Easily Earn High Commissions

Invite friends to join Pioneer Hash and receive a referral bonus of 3% of their investment amount.

For example: If you invite a friend to invest $60,000 in contracts, you'll receive an additional $1,800 in commissions. The maximum cumulative referral bonus is $15,000.

3. Why is Pioneer Hash the ideal platform for "holding and mining"?

Pioneer Hash has developed an AI computing power model that enables "holding and computing, intelligent mining," truly enabling the automatic appreciation of digital assets.

Users don't need to purchase mining machines, configure equipment, or perform complex operations. Simply:

Register an account and hold crypto assets (BTC, DOGE, ETH, etc.)

Select an AI computing plan

The system automatically allocates computing power, optimizes returns, and settles daily.

The platform's AI scheduling system optimizes mining strategies in real time based on market fluctuations, maximizing computing power utilization and returns. Combining green energy with a top-tier security system, Pioneer Hash allows users to achieve efficient passive income with minimal cost and risk.

Conclusion: Let your digital assets continue to create value

As the crypto market transitions towards green, intelligent, and compliant practices, Pioneer Hash sets a new standard for sustainable passive income with its AI computing power, clean energy, and secure architecture.

Whether you are:

a long-term BTC investor seeking stable growth;

a DOGE holder seeking additional returns;

or a beginner eager to participate in AI-driven wealth growth—Pioneer Hash can help you transform your assets into a growing daily cash flow.

Official Website: https://pioneerhash.com

Official Email: info@pioneerhash.com





