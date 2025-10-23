Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. Secures “Restore” Token to Drive Blockchain-Powered Sustainability

Orlando, FL., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM”), a leader in waste-to-energy solutions, today announced it has secured the “Restore” token name on Solana, a lightning-fast, low-energy blockchain network. This builds on milestones like the October 6, 2025, advisory team formation and October 8, 2025, Regional Licensing Partner Program launch.

The Restore utility token will reward contributions like diverting waste for Water Less Garden™ or biogas to power AI and crypto mining, aligning with SGTM’s October 3, 2025, partnership with Modern Thermal Design and USA ASIC to fuel data centers with waste-derived energy. Restore tracks user actions—mining, waste drops, purchases, posts, and licenses—on Solana for full transparency. Customers buying Water Less Garden™ via Amazon can track their impact, with every ton of biochar or carbon sequestered validated on-chain, making sustainability seamless. Affiliates, influencers, vendors, customers, and licensees earn tokens for eco-actions, driving engagement and trust.

Why Blockchain Matters

Global industries are adopting tokenization for transparency and efficiency. Green tech firms and companies like IBM use blockchain to track carbon credits and supply chains. Restore, a utility token (not a security), positions SGTM shareholders to capitalize on this trend, revolutionizing waste management and scaling sustainable impact.

“Restore makes every action count,” said Tony Raynor, CEO. “From waste to rewards, we’re building a transparent network to restore Earth.”

Video “Waste to Wealth”: CLICK HERE

For details, visit www.SGTMtech.com.

See our Waste-to-Wealth partnership announcement.

About The Sustainable Green Team

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) leads in climate-reversing technologies, offering storm recovery and eco-landscaping solutions. By processing waste into products like Water Less Garden™, SGTM enhances soil health and reduces water use for retail and agricultural markets. Visit www.SGTMtech.com.

