Infinity Aviation Group Names Terrance Hart as General Manager of Nashua FBO

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Aviation Group, a leading Fixed Base Operator (FBO), today announced that Terrance Hart was named General Manager of its Nashua, NH FBO (KASH). As General Manager, he will focus on adding new tenants to the company’s hangars, overseeing its day-to-day operations and providing flight support.

Prior to joining Infinity Aviation Group, Hart spent nine years with Jet Aviation, where he served in multiple roles including Brand Ambassador, Line Service Operations, and Front Desk Associate. He worked closely with aviation professionals to ensure a flawless flight experience and led global customer service training initiatives to foster proactive, polished concierge service.

“We are thrilled to have Terrance join Infinity Aviation Group as General Manager, bringing extensive experience and a commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of aircraft owners, pilots and customers at our Nashua FBO,” said Steven Levesque, CEO of Infinity Aviation Group. “Terrance is passionate about building long-term relationships and is aligned with our mission to provide the highest standards of quality and hospitality in business aviation.”

At the Nashau FBO, Infinity Aviation Group is planning to develop premium amenities such as a new general aviation terminal, concierge services, and seamless ground transportation, according to Hart. Infinity Aviation Group offers a comprehensive suite of services, including fueling, hangaring, and premium passenger amenities.

In June 2025, Infinity acquired the Nashua Jet Aviation hangar complex at Nashua’s Boire Field, a public-use general aviation airport located 50 miles from downtown Boston. Infinity Aviation Group plans to acquire, improve and develop high quality general aviation operations and infrastructure including FBOs and aircraft hangars.

