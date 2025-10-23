Boulder Housing Partners Celebrates Completion of Hawthorn Court and Surpasses 2,000 Affordable Apartment Homes in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Housing Partners (BHP), the housing authority for the City of Boulder, will mark a major milestone next week with the completion and grand opening of Hawthorn Court, a new community of 73 affordable apartment homes in central Boulder. The celebration will also recognize BHP’s achievement of more than 2,000 affordable apartment homes now available across the city.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Hawthorn Court, located at 2950–2960 Hawthorn Avenue in Boulder. It will include remarks from City leaders, members of BHP’s Board of Commissioners, and community partners, followed by guided tours of the new apartment homes.

Expanding Access to Workforce Housing

Hawthorn Court was designed to meet the needs of Boulder’s essential workforce, including teachers, healthcare professionals, retail and service employees, nonprofit staff, and others with household incomes ranging from approximately $42,200 for a single-person household at 40 percent of the area median income (AMI) to $97,620 for a five-person household at 60 percent of the AMI.

“This is more than a building,” said Jeremy Durham, Executive Director of Boulder Housing Partners. “Hawthorn Court represents our shared vision of creating vibrant, inclusive neighborhoods where people who serve Boulder every day can afford to live. Surpassing 2,000 affordable homes reflects the scale of impact we’re making together as a community.”

Modern, Sustainable Design

Hawthorn Court redefines affordable housing through thoughtful design and sustainable features, offering:

In-unit laundry and granite countertops

Rooftop gathering space with mountain views

All-electric systems and on-site solar panels

Covered parking with electric vehicle charging stations

Utilities included in rent and free Neighborhood EcoPasses for three years



Residents will also have access to community programming through BHP’s Diagonal Court Community Center, promoting engagement and connection among neighbors.

A Citywide Milestone

The completion of Hawthorn Court highlights Boulder Housing Partners’ continued commitment to expanding diverse, high-quality housing options throughout Boulder. Over the past ten years, BHP has doubled in size, providing more than 2,000 affordable apartment homes across the city. Recent developments, including Rally Flats and Golden West Senior Living, have expanded housing opportunities for residents at every stage of life while strengthening Boulder’s social and economic fabric.

About Boulder Housing Partners

Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) is the housing authority for the City of Boulder. BHP’s mission is to provide quality, affordable housing, inspire vibrant communities, and create the opportunity for change in people’s lives. BHP owns and manages a diverse portfolio of more than 2,000 affordable homes and provides supportive services to help residents achieve stability and self-sufficiency.

Learn more at BoulderHousing.org.

Contact:

Boulder Housing Partners

Jason Acuna

Creative Director & Executive Coordinator

720-473-4457

acunaj@boulderhousing.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/133ef962-8c47-4d8b-839c-f541db8dfa36