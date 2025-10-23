Public Transportation Market Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Rapid Urbanization and Population Growth Surging the Need for Efficient Public Transportation Systems

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Transportation Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global public transportation market was valued at USD 220.42 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of USD 467.13 Billion by 2034.

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing efforts and investments by the government in the development of public transportation infrastructure.





Urban areas facing high traffic congestion and rising commuter demand have spurred public and private organisations to aggressively fund large-scale projects. These projects are designed to modernise transit networks like metro rail, electric bus fleets, BRT corridors, and so on to improve accessibility. This, in turn, is boosting global public transportation market growth.



One notable example is that in 2024, the US Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA) allocated USD 20.5 billion in federal funding to carry out transit projects across the US. Another such instance is that from March 2024, when the U.S. proposed nearly USD 4 billion in federal funding under the FY 2025 budget for 14 major rail and BRT projects across 11 states.



Furthermore, governments are launching smart transportation initiatives to modernise infrastructure and are incentivising private participation to upgrade fleets. With the integration of privately operated buses, the government is expanding the reach of public transport while improving regulatory control over service quality and passenger safety. One prime example of this is the introduction of Majhi Bus, a digital public transport system initiative aimed at modernising public transportation across the state of Goa. Launched in June 2025, it offers Rs.3/- per km as a subsidy and technical upgrades to encourage private bus operators to participate.

Rapid urbanization and population growth surging the need for efficient public transportation systems



Key economies are becoming densely populated due to the rapid shift of residence of the human population from rural to urban areas, driving the demand for affordable and efficient public transportation. According to the Untied Nation, around 68% of the world population will live in urban areas by 2050. These numbers indicate the growing need for public transport systems as a scalable alternative to private vehicles which can help reduce traffic congestion and commute times. Additionally, governments and urban planners are investing in the development of metro, bus, and rail networks to address the commuting needs of expanding city populations, thereby propelling the global public transportation market revenue.



Shift towards zero-emission mobility solutions



The ongoing efforts to deploy zero-emissions mobility solutions are driving global public transportation market growth. Hydrogen fuel cell technology has become a key enabler due to its high energy density and long-range capacity for rapid refueling, favoring its application for heavy-duty transportation models. Over 30 countries implemented hydrogen roadmaps with planned investments of over USD 570 billion. Growing policy support is encouraging OEMs and transit agencies to adopt hydrogen-powered public vehicles, further boosting market growth. For instance, in August 2024, Hexagon Purus partnered with GILLIG, to supply hydrogen fuel storage systems for fuel cell transit buses, showcasing hydrogen's growing role in sustainable public transport.



Environmental concerns and emission reduction targets



Globally rising concerns related to air pollution and climatic changes have placed public transportation at the center of efforts to achieve low-emission and sustainable urban mobility. Private and public organizations are focused on drastically reducing emissions and congestion to support the shift towards sustainable transportation. These efforts are being actively implemented in the European countries, responding to which in February 2023, UITP launched eBRT2030, a European Union initiative to support sustainable urban transport by proposing modern solutions for electric Bus Rapid Transit. Such initiatives are fueling the global public transportation market revenue.



Technological Advancements in Smart Mobility and Transit Systems



The emergence of smart mobility and transit systems has transformed public transportation by making it more accessible and sustainable. Innovations like automated fare collection, AI-powered route optimization, and real-time tracking enhance the overall passenger experience and operational efficiency. Moreover, unique technologies like robo-taxis are gaining significant traction for their on-demand, autonomous, transport solutions that align with smart city goals. For instance, in May 2025, WeRide and Uber expanded their strategic partnership with plans to include 15 additional cities within the next five years. With these partnerships, the companies advanced their shared goal of making autonomous mobility a global reality. Such initiatives are propelling global public transportation market growth forward.



Expansion of metro, light rail, and BRT systems to improve last-mile connectivity



Ongoing projects for expansion of metro, light rail, and bus rapid transit (BRT) systems to improve last-mile connectivity are majorly driving global public transportation market growth. Urban centers are increasingly investing in high-capacity, rapid transit solutions to reduce road congestion, enhance commuter convenience, and support sustainable mobility. Additionally, these systems address environmental concerns by shifting reliance away from private vehicles.

Competitive Landscape



The key companies in the public transportation sector include East Japan Railway Company, BC Transit Corporation, Mass Transit Railway (MTR), Metropolitan Transportation Authority, The Brussels Transport Company, Transport International Holding Limited, TOBU RAILWAY Co. LTD., Deutsche Bahn, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe, Southern California Regional Rail Authority, and others. These market players are increasingly investing in digital transformation and smart mobility solutions to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency.



Key strategies involve the deployment of real-time tracking systems, automated fare collection, contactless ticketing, and data-driven route optimization. Operators are also focusing on integrated mobility platforms that unify various transport modes under one digital interface. These technological advancements are improving system responsiveness, optimizing resource allocation, and ensuring public transit remains a competitive, accessible, and sustainable choice in fast-growing urban areas.



East Japan Railway Company



East Japan Railway Company, established in 1987 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world's largest passenger railway operators, serving the eastern Honshu region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area. It operates regional rail services, high-speed Shinkansen, and commuter trains. JR East also provides station retail, lifestyle services, and smart transit solutions through its IC card system.



Mass Transit Railway (MTR)



Mass Transit Railway (MTR), established in 1975 and headquartered in Hong Kong, operates Hong Kong's integrated rail network, including heavy rail, light rail, and airport express services. It also manages metro systems in cities like London, Stockholm, and Sydney. MTR offers real estate development around stations and smart mobility solutions, blending transportation with urban planning.



Deutsche Bahn



Deutsche Bahn, established in 1994 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is the country's national railway company and one of the largest logistics providers in Europe. It offers long-distance, regional, and urban passenger transport through services like ICE and DB Regio, as well as freight solutions via DB Cargo. DB also provides digital ticketing, smart mobility platforms, and infrastructure management.



Metropolitan Transportation Authority



The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), established in 1965 and headquartered in New York City, USA, is the largest public transit provider in the United States, serving New York City and surrounding areas. It operates subways, buses, commuter rails (Metro-North and LIRR), and paratransit services. MTA also offers contactless payment options and is focused on infrastructure modernization and accessibility.



Other players in the global public transportation market include BC Transit Corporation, The Brussels Transport Company, Transport International Holding Limited, TOBU RAILWAY Co. LTD, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe, and Southern California Regional Rail Authority, among others.



Key Market Trends and Insights:

The Asia Pacific public transportation market dominated the market in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

By country, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

By type, the rail segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

By booking, the online public transportation booking category is expected to register the fastest growth at 9.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 220.42 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2034: USD 467.13 Billion

CAGR from 2025 to 2034: 7.80%

Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Key Highlights of the global public transportation market report:

Historical performance and accurate forecasts through 2034, providing data-backed insights into market shifts and long-term trends.

Insights into product innovations such as electric buses, hydrogen fuel technologies, and autonomous transit solutions reshaping the mobility landscape.

In-depth competitive landscape, profiling leading domestic and international public transit operators and technology enablers.

Regional analysis identifying emerging opportunities, urbanization trends, and investment hotspots across APAC, Europe, North America, and MEA.

Investment-focused outlook, supported by market data, funding developments, and public-private partnership strategies to drive growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $220.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $467.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

East Japan Railway Company

BC Transit Corporation

Mass Transit Railway (MTR)

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Brussels Transport Company

Transport International Holding Limited

TOBU RAILWAY Co. LTD.

Deutsche Bahn

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe

Southern California Regional Rail Authority

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5potan

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment