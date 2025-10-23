KingsRock Advisors Announces Additional Senior Hires, with Venky Vishwanathan joining as a Managing Partner

NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC ("KingsRock"), an independent global advisory firm, announced today the addition of several new Senior Hires and Senior Advisors. This expansion aims to accelerate the growth of KingsRock’s capital solutions and corporate finance business, across industries, geographies, and capital structures.

We are pleased to welcome Venky Vishwanathan as our new Managing Partner, based in London and Mumbai. Venky is also a long time Deutsche Bank alumni who was Head of Deutsche Bank Asia-Pacific Capital Markets & Treasury Solutions, and Co-Head of Asia Corporate Finance. Most recently he was the founding CEO of the Investment Banking & Capital Markets business for the InCred Group in India, and is currently Founder and CEO of InCred Insight - an India/UK based technology advisory platform. He was previously also Head of Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets at DB in Europe.



With Venky coming on board we anticipate further strategic announcements enhancing our franchise in EMEA, the Asia Pacific region and Middle East.

We are pleased to welcome the following Senior Investment Bankers who have joined KingsRock recently in the US and EMEA as Managing Directors, with further expansion planned:

Gil Ottensoser New York

Gil, also a Deutsche Bank alumni, has been engaged in the Capital Markets and specifically the SPAC asset class for over 25 years. He ran the global sales and distribution efforts within Deutsche Bank’s Equity Division. In that capacity Gil has deep experience in sourcing, capital raising, and execution in all dynamics around the product, and we are excited to be leveraging the KingsRock platform with his efforts to launch and lead our new principal SPAC program.





Philipp von Girsewald New York

Philipp is a distinguished financial strategist with over 25 years of experience, renowned for his profound expertise in M&A, FinTech, and Banking. He was Head of the Deutsche Bank Group’s own Corporate M&A Department for a decade, during which he executed 100s of M&A transactions across a variety of sectors and on all continents. He managed portfolios in venture capital & private equity and founded a thriving US business of the European FinTech unicorn Raisin. Apart from leading the M&A activities at KingsRock he is part of the SPAC management team.





Quentin Nason London and Miami

Quentin is a senior financial services executive and trusted advisor with over thirty years of leadership across global markets and equity capital markets. He has held senior roles at UBS and Deutsche Bank in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and London, advising top global asset managers on complex financings, capital raisings, and cross-border M&A. He was a senior Managing Director in the Deutsche Bank Equity Capital Markets department for about a decade. He most recently served as a senior executive at Tetragon Financial Group, a $40 billion alternative asset manager listed on the London Stock Exchange.





Expansion of our Global Network of Senior Advisors



We are also pleased to announce that we added a number of additional Senior Advisors to our 120 Senior Advisors from approximately 50 countries around the world. Many of these advisors comprised the most senior leadership of Deutsche Bank and oversaw a wide range of functions, from CEO and six other former Management Board Members, to Country Heads and Divisional Heads of M&A, Capital Markets, and Heads of Sales, Coverage, Industry Groups, Economists, Operations, etc.

This unique Global Network of former colleagues and friends as our Senior Advisors allows KingsRock access to key decision makers nearly anywhere in the world, spanning companies, institutional investors, financial institutions, and the public sector. It also offers mutual benefits in deal making through origination, execution, and distribution, be it a cross-border M&A transaction or bespoke institutional capital raising deal.



About KingsRock:



KingsRock Advisors, LLC headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.



Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of approximately 40 full time professionals who advise on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.



KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms’ bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock Advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 120 independent Senior Advisors across 50 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

Disclaimer:



Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and a member of SIPC. , a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC. • 900 Third Avenue, 18th Floor • New York, NY 10022.



KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd is a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371. KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329) is an Appointed Representative under Bluegrove Capital Management Ltd (FRN: 960363), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.



KingsRock Advisors Europe AB is incorporated in Sweden (EU), with registered office at Grev Turegatan 14, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden, and is a tied agent of Svensk Värdepappersservice i Stockholm AB, a Swedish investment firm authorized and regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen ) under the Swedish Securities Market Act (Sw. lag (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden).



This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Securities, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.



