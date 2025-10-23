AllSides, Newsweek Announce National Roundtable on Political Violence

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of escalating political violence across the United States, AllSides and Newsweek today announced they will co-host the National Roundtable on Political Violence, an unprecedented online event where thousands of Americans will gather to talk with their political opposite and take action.

The event, taking place on Thursday, Nov. 6, will bring together citizens from across the political spectrum for guided video conversations in small groups of 4–6 people who have different political perspectives. Participants will engage in structured dialogue, provided by Living Room Conversations, proven to foster understanding and reduce toxic polarization; participants will conclude with commitments to positive action.

LEARN MORE & REGISTER: https://www.allsides.com/national-roundtable-political-violence

“Political violence threatens the very foundation of our society,” said John Gable, CEO of AllSides. “We forget that there are things each of us can do to address political violence — on social media, in our communities and schools, with our friends, as part of organizations, and in our daily lives. This event will allow us to remember together.”

“Fair-minded journalism has the power to convene, to inform, and to inspire collective action. Through this partnership with AllSides, Newsweek is helping create a national forum where Americans can come together to confront the forces that threaten our civic life — and move from awareness to understanding, and from understanding to solutions,” said Jennifer Cunningham, Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

Attendees will be matched into diverse conversation groups and guided through proven discussion prompts, ensuring that every voice is heard. By participating, Americans can take an active role in pushing back against toxic polarization and demonstrating that dialogue is stronger than division.

Members of the press are invited to observe the event live. For more information on this, please contact press@allsides.com

The event comes at a crucial time, as violent incidents targeting public figures, institutions, and communities continue to rise nationwide. By creating space for respectful discussion, AllSides and Newsweek empower citizens to embody a better model of civic engagement.

ABOUT NEWSWEEK

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek is published in over 50 countries.

ABOUT ALLSIDES

AllSides helps you get the full picture.

AllSides’ information integrity technologies and services help people and organizations get out of manipulative, one-sided, and biased information systems in technology, news, companies, government, classrooms and beyond, so we can all see the full picture, think for ourselves, and make the best decisions.

By revealing bias and providing perspectives and dialogue from all sides, we help people better understand the world — and each other.



AllSides serves news consumers at AllSides.com and provides patented technologies, tools and services to media companies, nonprofits, schools, businesses and other organizations at AllSides.com/services .