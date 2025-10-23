Cycurion, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective October 27, 2025, for Purpose of Remaining Nasdaq Compliant

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today that the previously announced one-for-thirty reverse stock split of the Company’s shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Reverse Stock Split”) will take effect, and the Company’s shares of common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Global Market, as of the opening of trading on October 27, 2025, under the existing trading symbol “CYCU”. The CUSIP number of 95758L305 will be assigned to the Company’s shares of common stock when the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective.

On October 10, 2025, the Company’s board of directors determined to effect the Reverse Stock Split. On August 28, 2025, holders of a majority of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock, including certain holders of preferred stock, which shares vote together with the common stock, approved a reverse stock split proposal at a reverse stock split ratio ranging between and including 3:1 to 75:1 and in the aggregate not more than 250:1, inclusive, by written consent as set forth in the Company’s definitive Information Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2025. The reverse stock split proposal became effective on September 29, 2025.

When the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective, every thirty of the Company’s issued shares of common stock will be combined into one issued share of common stock, without any change to the par value per share and without any change in the total number of authorized common shares. The number of outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced from approximately 86,533,435 shares to approximately 2,884,447 shares.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who would otherwise hold a fraction of a share of common stock of the Company will receive a cash payment (without interest and subject to withholding taxes, as applicable) in lieu thereof at a price equal to that fraction of a share to which the stockholder would otherwise be entitled, multiplied by the closing price of the Company’s shares on The Nasdaq Global Market on the trading day immediately preceding the effective date of the Reverse Stock Split.

Stockholders holding share certificates will receive information from Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, regarding the process for exchanging their shares of common stock. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in “street name” will not be required to take any action to effect the exchange of their shares.

Proportionate adjustments will be made to the per share exercise price and the number of shares issuable upon the exercise of all of the Company’s outstanding warrants, the exercise price and number of shares issuable upon the exercise of the options outstanding under the Company’s equity incentive plans, and the number of shares subject to restricted stock awards under the Company’s equity incentive plans.

Additional information about the Reverse Stock Split can be found in the Company’s definitive Information Statement furnished to the SEC on September 9, 2025, a copy of which is available at www.sec.gov.

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

More info: www.cycurion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

