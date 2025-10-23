Saudi Arabia Vinyl Flooring Market Report 2025-2034: $525 Mn Opportunities Driven by the Demand for Eco-friendly, Durable, and Low-maintenance Options Like Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Vinyl Flooring Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia vinyl flooring market size reached approximately USD 289.91 Million in 2024. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2025-2034, reaching a value of around USD 529.06 Million by 2034.



Vinyl flooring or PVC vinyl flooring refers to flooring which is primarily composed of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other compounds. Its prominent features include cost-effectiveness, excellent durability, low maintenance, and long lifespan, among others.

Growing demand for sustainable flooring solutions such as vinyl flooring, which causes minimal pollution, is a major factor driving the Saudi Arabia vinyl flooring market growth. The sustainability of vinyl flooring is attributed to the fact that the total carbon emission during its production, transportation, and construction is less than 1 per cent of the building's overall emission.

The emergence of waterproof vinyl flooring, which is appropriate for water-prone areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms, is another crucial trend aiding the market expansion. These flooring solutions prevent the buildup of moisture, are safe for kids and pets, and are easy to clean in case of any spillage.

The burgeoning popularity of wood-based vinyl flooring, which adds a rustic charm to any setting also boosts the Saudi Arabia vinyl flooring market demand. These floors are easy to install, can withstand heavy foot traffic, and offer a varying range of textures and patterns.

Saudi Arabia Vinyl Flooring Market Segmentation



Market Share by Product



Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) occupies a significant portion of the Saudi Arabia vinyl flooring market share as it offers a large range of colours, textures, and designs to customers compared to other product types. It offers a similar look to hardwood or ceramic flooring at an economical price, which further contributes to the segment's growth.



LVT also offers properties such as scratch resistance, water resistance, and slip resistance, which makes it an attractive option for buyers. Additionally, its click-lock system makes the installation process hassle-free and easy.



Market Share by Application



As per the Saudi Arabia vinyl flooring market analysis, the commercial sector occupies a substantial market share, due to the growing demand for durable and inexpensive vinyl flooring options in offices, shopping malls, and hotels, among others.



Due to the ease of cleaning as well as the superior strength of vinyl floors, it is a preferable option in high-traffic commercial areas that are more prone to dust accumulation as well as wear and tear. Furthermore, the rapid launch of infrastructure projects by the Saudi Arabian government is also expected to provide lucrative market opportunities in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia vinyl flooring market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Forbo Holding Ltd.



Forbo Holding Ltd., established in 1928 and based in Baar, Switzerland, is a global floor construction and adhesives company. It has a network of production and sales in around 25 locations across the world. The company's product portfolio includes vinyl floor coverings, ready-to-use adhesives for tiles, and carpet tiles, among others.



AHF, LLC



AHF, LLC has been a global leader in hard surface flooring solutions for over 150 years. Its diverse product range includes solid and engineered hardwood vinyl, porcelain stone, natural stone, and glass tiles, among others. Some of its leading brands include Bruce, Crossville, Armstrong Flooring, Hartco, and Robbins, among others.



Polyflor Ltd.



Polyflor Ltd., originally incorporated as James Halstead Limited in 1915, is a building materials company, headquartered in Manchester, the United States. The company offers its flooring solutions in the sectors of education, healthcare, office, and leisure and hospitality, among others. It focuses on reusing and recycling its old vinyl flooring to minimise the environmental impact of the flooring sector.



Other Saudi Arabia vinyl flooring market players include Gerflor SAS, Engineered Floors, LLC (J&J Flooring LLC), Abbas Al Muhaishi Group (AAMTAC Company Ltd.), Tarkett Group, and Toli Corp., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Saudi Arabia Vinyl Flooring Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights



7 Saudi Arabia Vinyl Flooring Market by Product

7.1 Vinyl Sheets

7.2 Vinyl Composite Tile

7.3 Luxury Vinyl Tile



8 Saudi Arabia Vinyl Flooring Market by Application

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

Forbo Holding Ltd.

AHF, LLC

Polyflor Ltd.

Gerflor SAS

Engineered Floors, LLC (J&J Flooring LLC)

Abbas Al Muhaishi Group (AAMTAC Company Ltd.)

Tarkett Group

Toli Corp.

