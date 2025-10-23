India French Fries Market Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034, Competitive Analysis of McCain Foods, HyFun Foods, Iscon Balaji, Pepizo Foods, FastnFry Foods, and ChillFill Foods

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India French Fries Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India french fries market was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2024. The market is set to grow at a notable CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of USD 5.17 billion by 2034. The proliferation of nuclear families and the shifting consumer preference towards ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook snacks is boosting the market growth. Rapid urbanization in the country has caused consumer lifestyles changes, especially in metro cities and areas with urban clusters.





The Economic Survey 2023-24 revealed that over 40% of the Indian population will live in urban areas by 2030, signalling a rising demand modern snacks like French fries. Additionally, increasing penetration of modern retail and e-commerce platforms makes these products widely accessible to the urban middle class.



The youth population aged between 15 to 29 years makes up nearly 40% of the country's total population, making them a powerful consumer demography in India french fries market. French fries have become a preferred snacking option among Gen Z and millennials due to their affordability, and compatibility with a variety of dips and toppings. The trend is further amplified by the influence of social media platforms flooded with food influencers showing a variety of fries recipes or street-style adaptations that fuel experimentation.



Apart from this, the growing affinity for global cuisines is transforming the snack culture in India, positioning French fries as a ubiquitous favourite. Exposure through travel, social media, OTT content and international QSR brands has broadened consumer tastes, especially among millennials and Gen Z, which has made global-style fries instantly recognizable and desirable, boosting french fries consumption in India.



Brands are taking advantage of these trends by creating youth-centric variants such as tandoori fries, jalapeno cheese fries, and peri-peri sticks. For instance, in 2025, fast-food giants like McDonald's and Burger King introduced Korean-inspired items like Gochujang-seasoned 'K-fries' and Shake-Shake Fries across their Indian stores, responding to rising demand from Korean pop culture wave.



Citing another instance, in April 2025, Goodrich Cereals, a brand known for its premium potato products, which recently launched flavour-infused frozen French fries in varieties like Onion Chilli, Classic Salted, and Oregano. Such product development keeps the product category relevant while fostering repeat consumption among young consumers. These efforts reflect how global culinary trends are driving the mainstream adoption of fries with global flavours in both foodservice and at-home consumption, thereby propelling the India french fries market growth.



Expansion of quick service restaurants (QSRs)



The expansion of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) across urban and semi-urban Indian regions is surging the demand for French fries. The growing consumers' preference for convenient, affordable, and indulgent food options has positioned fries as a staple side item in QSR menus. International and domestic QSR chains are benefiting from this rising demand by actively introducing premium potato-based snacks to a broader audience. For instance, in May 2025, Devyani International Ltd. Launched the first New York Fries outlet in India at Mumbai Airport, bringing globally popular loaded fries to Indian consumers. Such QSR expansions directly contribute to the market growth.



Increasing presence of international and local brands



The India French fries market is experiencing rapid diversification, driven by the widespread presence of both international and local brands. As consumer demand shifts toward premium, customizable snacking options, brands are introducing new formats, flavours, and serving styles. Established players like McCain, HyFun Foods, and Iscon Balaji have laid the groundwork for wide distribution and consistent quality. Adding to this momentum, international brands are developing creative menus. For example, in December 2024, Omani brand Seven Fries entered India through a partnership with Franchise India. Known for its fresh, loaded fries with chicken, shrimp, and vegetable toppings, the brand aims to launch 10 outlets by 2025 across high-traffic urban locations.



Growth in Frozen Food Penetration



The steady development of cold chain infrastructure is majorly driving the India French fries market growth. The increasing availability of enhanced cold storage and temperature-controlled logistics help in improving the distribution and maintaining the shelf life of frozen products. This makes French fries more accessible across retail and foodservice channels, even in smaller cities. Furthermore, this progress is supported by government initiatives focused on reducing post-harvest losses and improving supply chain efficiency. To cite an instance, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), the Government of India created 8.38 lakh MT of cold storage capacity in 2022 and continues the scheme till March 2026, with the allocation of INR 4,600 crore.



Government Push for Food Processing Sector



Ongoing government support for the food processing sector, particularly in strengthening domestic production of potato-based products like French fries is a major driver boosting the India French fries market growth. Initiatives such as 'Make in India' and targeted subsidies for establishing processing units encourage investments in infrastructure, technology, and agri-linkages. Moreover, in recent years, Gujarat emerged as a leading hub for processed potato production due to the state-backed efforts to promote high yield. The state produces processing-grade varieties like Lady Rosetta, Kufri Chipsona, and Santana, further fuelling the India French fries industry revenue.



Contract Farming and Export-Led Growth in Processed Potatoes



India has emerged as a major frozen French fries exporter, attributed to the robust processed food industry. According to industry reports, in 2023-24, India exported 135,877 tons of French fries worth INR 1,478.73 crore, and between April and October 2024 alone, the exports rose to 106,506 tons, valued at INR 1,056.92 crore. The growth is largely driven by the success of contract farming, where global and domestic food processors collaborate with farmers to cultivate processing-grade potatoes. Additionally, Indian farmers are using advanced seed varieties to produce international quality potatoes, further reducing import dependence while offering new international trade opportunities for players in India French fries market.



Competitive Landscape



India French fries market players are deploying diverse strategies to boost market penetration and meet evolving consumer preferences. Key manufacturers are investing in automation and advanced processing technologies to enhance product consistency, hygiene, and production scale, catering to the growing demand from QSRs and institutional buyers. Companies are also localizing flavours to appeal to Indian palates and offering healthier variants like air-fried or low-oil fries to attract health-conscious consumers.



Simultaneously, some companies operating in the India French fries industry are expanding their retail footprint through strong distribution networks, strategic partnerships, and digital platforms. Collaborations with foodservice giants, such as KFC India's tie-up with Hungritos, are not only elevating product visibility but also building consumer excitement around occasions like International French Fries Day. Market leaders are leveraging social media campaigns, influencer marketing, and regional branding to tap into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, thereby supporting market growth.



McCain Foods (India) Private Limited



McCain Foods (India), established in 1998 and headquartered in India, is a subsidiary of the global McCain Foods Limited. It manufactures a wide range of frozen potato products and snacks, including French fries and aloo tikki. The company serves both retail consumers and foodservice chains across India.



HyFun Foods



HyFun Foods, established in 2012 and headquartered in India, is a leading Indian manufacturer and exporter of frozen potato-based snacks. Headquartered in Gujarat, it supplies French fries, hash browns, and more to domestic and international markets. The company focuses on quality, innovation, and large-scale production.



Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited



Iscon Balaji Foods, established in 2015 and is a Gujarat-based company specializing in frozen French fries and potato snacks. It caters to retail, foodservice, and export markets with a strong focus on product consistency. The company operates a high-capacity, modern processing facility.



Pepizo Foods



Pepizo Foods, established in 2018 and headquartered in India, is an emerging player in India's frozen snack segment. It offers a range of potato-based products like French fries and wedges for retail and HoReCa channels. The company aims to deliver taste and value through quality offerings.



Other players in the India French fries market includes FastnFry Foods Company, and ChillFill Foods, among others.



Key Highlights of the India French Fries Market Report:

Historical performance and accurate forecasts through 2034, empowering strategic decisions for frozen food manufacturers, QSR chains, and FMCG retailers.

Product innovation trends such as masala-flavoured fries, healthier air-fried variants, and ready-to-cook frozen SKUs designed for Indian palates and convenience-driven urban households.

Competitive landscape profiling of leading players and emerging regional brands leveraging automation, cold-chain logistics, and QSR partnerships to scale distribution and visibility.

Regional analysis spotlighting high-growth markets like North and West India, driven by rising mall culture, QSR penetration, and urban snacking habits in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Investment-focused outlook supported by trends in retail modernization, quick-meal preferences, and the rise of frozen food aisles in supermarkets and online grocery platforms.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

The West India french fries market dominated the market in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period.

By product, the frozen segment is expected to register 11.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

By end use, the food service segment is recording a significant CAGR propelled by the booming fast-food industry, cafe culture, and hotel chains.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 1.89 billion

Projected Market Size in 2034: USD 5.17 billion

CAGR from 2025 to 2034: 10.60%

Fastest-Growing Regional Market: West India

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered India



Companies Featured

McCain Foods (India) Private Limited

HyFun Foods

Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited

Pepizo Foods

FastnFry Foods Company

ChillFill Foods

