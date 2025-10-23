TAB Bank Secures Nearly $70 Million in 2025 Q3 Financing Deals, Empowering 200 Businesses Nationwide

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank successfully closed $67.3 million in credit facilities across 200 deals during the third quarter of 2025. The financing includes a diverse range of loans such as working capital, equipment, small business lines of credit, small business term loans and accounts receivable funding across numerous sectors. TAB Bank is a trusted and reliable financial partner for businesses nationwide, offering crucial capital for growth and success to turn goals into reality.

Highlights of the Q3 2025 deals include:

$15 million – A nationwide transportation and logistics company based in Missouri.

$11.5 million – A distributor and processor of stainless steel and aluminum coil products, located in Illinois.

$1 million – A Nevada-based alternative lender specializing in helping their clients with funding needs during the legal settlement process.





In addition, with its roots in serving the needs of smaller businesses nationwide, TAB Bank provided term loans and lines of credit in the third quarter ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 to help create consistent operational cash flow.

“When businesses need working capital to sustain or accelerate growth, we deliver customized financing solutions designed to meet our borrowers’ unique needs,” stated Justin Hatch, Chief Lending Officer at TAB Bank. “We are very excited with the new financial partnerships we have formed in Q3, and we look forward to strengthening these relationships as we help these companies access the capital they need to scale and succeed.”

The bank’s services include working capital, equipment financing, term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans. TAB Bank’s specialists ensure each client is matched with the right financial product for their industry and growth stage. To determine creditworthiness, the bank considers various factors, such as income and operational history.

For more information on TAB Bank’s financing and banking solutions, visit TABBank.com .

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 27 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .