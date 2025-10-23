Saudi Arabia Virtual Reality Market Trends and Growth Forecast Report 2025-2034, Competitive Analysis of Meta Platforms, Sony, Lenevo, 3D System, Samsung, HTC, Apple, and Eon Reality

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Virtual Reality Market Forecast Trends - Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia virtual reality market, valued at USD 161.70 million in 2024, is set for remarkable growth, with projections reaching USD 1.29 billion by 2034, representing a staggering CAGR of 23.10%. This surge is attributed to Saudi Arabia's tech-savvy demographic and a supportive government framework that fosters digital innovation. The growing young population, with over 60% under 35, is spearheading the demand for immersive technologies across various sectors.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Media and entertainment applications are expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3%, fueled by VR integration in concerts, virtual cinemas, and theme parks.

Software solutions are rapidly expanding with a projected CAGR of 26.1%, driven by the Kingdom's focus on national metaverse initiatives.

Market Dynamics

Youthful adoption is stimulating demand for virtual concerts, VR-based educational tools, and metaverse events, significantly impacting the VR market. Government initiatives also play a critical role, exemplified by ZATCA's VR training for customs officers which enhances operational efficiency.

Recent Developments

Key industry actions include Digital Gravity KSA's launch of VR services, the Museums Authority's VR-focused competition, and Tuwaiq Academy's partnership with Meta for game development diplomas. Additionally, Riyadh Air's collaboration with Microsoft emphasizes the strategic use of VR for aviation innovation.

Sector Integration

The retail sector is increasingly embracing VR, as seen with Apparel Group's collaboration with Sandbox VR. Vision 2030 further propels these advancements by leveraging VR to diversify the economy and create sustainable growth across healthcare, education, tourism, and entertainment industries. The local gaming ecosystem is also rapidly expanding, with initiatives like Savvy Games Group's new studio in Riyadh further affirming VR's industry impact.

Infrastructure Developments

The deployment of 5G networks by Zain KSA enhances connectivity, enabling high-quality VR experiences critical for market expansion. Meanwhile, theme park projects such as Boulevard World and Qiddiya Performing Arts Centre integrate VR to boost entertainment engagement, indicating governmental prioritization of digital experiences.

Market Segmentation by Offerings and Applications

Hardware and tethered HMDs dominate, with substantial uptake of user-friendly standalone devices and screenless viewers. Software applications are increasingly utilized across education, healthcare, and enterprise contexts.

Gaming leads in application revenue due to strong growth in eSports and immersive content, supported by Vision 2030. Media and entertainment follow closely, with retail, healthcare, and military sectors also embracing VR technology for enhanced digital interactions.

Competitive Landscape

Major players like Meta Platforms, Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are actively contributing to the market. These companies focus on localizing content and enhancing device accessibility to meet the growing demands of a tech-savvy consumer base.

Report Highlights

Comprehensive market analysis outlining historical trends and forecasts through 2034, detailing sector applications such as consumer entertainment and immersive training.

Profiles of key VR players and their strategic initiatives in hardware and content localisation are examined.

Insight into emerging regional hubs like Riyadh, driven by Vision 2030 and the rise of smart city projects, offering a data-backed perspective for investment and infrastructure planning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $161.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1290 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Market Analysis

6 Saudi Arabia Virtual Reality Market Analysis

7 Saudi Arabia Virtual Reality Market by Offering

8 Saudi Arabia Virtual Reality Market by Application

9 Market Dynamics

10 Competitive Landscape

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Lenevo Group Ltd.

3D System Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HTC Corp.

Apple Inc.

Eon Reality Inc.

