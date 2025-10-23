Kenya Embedded Finance Report 2025: Market to Expand $1.31 Billion in 2024 to $1.90 Billion by 2030 - 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance market in Kenya is expected to grow by 10.1% on an annual basis to reach US$1.44 billion by 2025. The embedded finance market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 14.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.31 billion to approximately US$1.90 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry in Kenya, covering five major verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It covers more than 100 KPIs, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction size, revenue indicators, and financial performance measures.
The report offers segmentation by business models (platform-based, enabler, and regulatory entity), distribution models (own and third-party platforms), and end-use markets, including e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, utilities, automotive, education, and the gig economy. Together, these datasets provide a comprehensive, quantifiable view of market size, operational efficiency, risk, customer behavior, and user experience in the embedded finance market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Kenya
Scope
Kenya Embedded Finance Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Total Transaction Value
- Number of Transactions
- Average Value per Transaction
Kenya Embedded Finance Financial Performance Indicators
- Total Revenue
- Average Revenue per Transaction / Product
Kenya Embedded Finance Key Metrics
- Operational Efficiency Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate (Instant Decision %), Average Turnaround / Processing Time
- Quality & Risk Metrics: Fraud Rate, Error Rate
- Customer Behavior Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate, Customer Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate
- User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Average Order / Loan / Policy / Investment Size
Kenya Embedded Payments Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Total Payment Value (TPV) and Growth Outlook
- Number of Transactions and Usage Trends
- Average Revenue per Transaction
Kenya Embedded Payments Key Metrics
- Transaction Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Repeat Usage Rate
- Operational Efficiency Metrics: Chargeback Rate, Fraud Rate, Dispute / Resolution Rate
- Conversion & Retention Metrics: Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Customer Retention Rate
- User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Error Rate
Kenya Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Business Models
- Platform-Based Model
- Enabler-Based Model
- Regulatory-Entity Model
Kenya Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Distribution Models
- Own Platforms
- Third-Party Platforms
Kenya Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets
- E-commerce & Retail
- Digital Products & Services
- Travel & Hospitality
- Leisure & Entertainment
- Health & Wellness
- Utility Bill Payments
- Other Sectors
Kenya Embedded Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Loan Disbursement Value
- Number of Loans Issued
- Average Loan Size
Kenya Embedded Lending Key Metrics
- Credit Quality & Risk Metrics: Delinquency Rate (30/60/90 Days), Approval Rate, Default Rate, Loss Given Default (LGD)
- Monetization & Unit Economics Metrics: Interest Revenue per Loan
- Adoption & Usage Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate
- Operational & Platform Efficiency Metrics: Loan Origination Time (TAT), Automation Rate (Instant Decision %)
Kenya Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Business Models
- Platform-Based Model
- Enabler-Based Model
- Regulatory-Entity Model
Kenya Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Models
- Own Platforms
- Third-Party Platforms
Kenya Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Product Types
- Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)
- Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending
- Personal Loans
- Gig Worker Income Advances
- Other Loan Types
Kenya Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets
- E-commerce & Retail
- Gig Economy
- Travel & Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Education & EdTech
- Automotive & Mobility
- Other Sectors
Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Size and Premium Dynamics
- Gross Written Premium (GWP)
- Number of Policies Issued
- Average Premium per Policy
Kenya Embedded Insurance Key Metrics
- Policy & Premium Metrics: Renewal Rate
- Claims & Risk Performance Metrics: Claims Ratio (Loss Ratio), Claim Frequency, Claim Settlement Time, Fraud Rate
- Platform Monetization Metrics: Embedded Insurance Revenue per User (RIU)
- Distribution & Conversion Metrics: Attachment Rate, Quote-to-Bind Conversion Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate
Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Policy Type
- Life Insurance
- Non-Life Insurance (Motor Vehicle, Home/Property, Accident & Health, Others)
- Motor Vehicle
- Home/Property
- Accident & Health
Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Business Models
- Platform-Based Model
- Enabler-Based Model
- Regulatory-Entity Model
Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Distribution Models
- Own Platforms
- Third-Party Platforms
Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets
- E-commerce & Retail
- Travel & Hospitality
- Automotive & Mobility
- Healthcare
- Other Sectors
Kenya Embedded Banking Market Size and Account Dynamics
- Total Deposits / Inflows
- Account Fee Revenue
Kenya Embedded Banking Key Metrics
- Account Metrics: Account Churn Rate
- Risk & Compliance Metrics: Fraudulent Transaction Rate
Kenya Embedded Banking Distribution by End-Use Markets
- Gig & Freelance Platforms
- E-commerce & Marketplaces
- Fintech Apps & Neobanks
- Other Platforms
Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Size and User Dynamics
- Total Assets Under Management (AUM)
- Number of Investment Transactions
- Average Investment per User
Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Key Metrics
- Returns & Performance Metrics: Annualized Portfolio Return
- Retention Metrics: Account Churn Rate
Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Business Models
- Platform-Based Model
- Enabler-Based Model
- Regulatory-Entity Model
Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Distribution Models
- Own Platforms
- Third-Party Platforms
Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets
- Fintech & Neobank Apps
- E-commerce & Super Apps
- Gig & Freelancer Platforms
- Other Platforms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c32cvf
