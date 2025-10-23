Americas Wind Farms Database 2025: Valuable Data on Location, Turbine Specifications, and Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in the Americas. It includes 4384 entries (in 29 countries) and represents 245 GW onshore and 302,9 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 122 entries (13,1 GW)

Operational: 3902 entries (231,9 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 148 entries (283,3 GW)

Approved: 11 entries (13,6 GW)

Under construction: 5 entries (5,8 GW)

Operational: 3 entries (0,2 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

Argentina

Barbados

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Peru

Puerto Rico

Saint Kitts and Nevis

The Bahamas

USA

Uruguay

Venezuela

