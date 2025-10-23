Americas Wind Farms Database 2025: Valuable Data on Location, Turbine Specifications, and Key Players

The database offers market opportunities in the fast-growing wind energy sector in the Americas, focusing on onshore operational capacity and significant offshore planned capacity. Valuable data on location, turbine specifications, and key players provide strategic insights for developers, investors, and operators.

The "Americas Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in the Americas. It includes 4384 entries (in 29 countries) and represents 245 GW onshore and 302,9 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 122 entries (13,1 GW)
  • Operational: 3902 entries (231,9 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 148 entries (283,3 GW)
  • Approved: 11 entries (13,6 GW)
  • Under construction: 5 entries (5,8 GW)
  • Operational: 3 entries (0,2 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Argentina
  • Barbados
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Cuba
  • Curacao
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • El Salvador
  • Grenada
  • Guatemala
  • Guyana
  • Honduras
  • Jamaica
  • Mexico
  • Nicaragua
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Puerto Rico
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • The Bahamas
  • USA
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un0kba

