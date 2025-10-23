Americas Wind Farms Database 2025: Valuable Data on Location, Turbine Specifications, and Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in the Americas. It includes 4384 entries (in 29 countries) and represents 245 GW onshore and 302,9 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 122 entries (13,1 GW)
- Operational: 3902 entries (231,9 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 148 entries (283,3 GW)
- Approved: 11 entries (13,6 GW)
- Under construction: 5 entries (5,8 GW)
- Operational: 3 entries (0,2 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Argentina
- Barbados
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Curacao
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Peru
- Puerto Rico
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- The Bahamas
- USA
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
