HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 OCTOBER 2025 AT 6:45 PM (EEST)

Hiab's financial information in 2026

Hiab Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2026:

Financial Statements review 2025 on Thursday, 12 February 2026

Interim report January–March 2026, on Friday, 24 April 2026

Half year financial report January–June 2026, on Wednesday, 22 July 2026

Interim report January–September 2026, on Friday, 23 October 2026

Hiab's Financial Statements 2025 and Annual Report 2025 will be available at www.hiabgroup.com on week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Hiab Corporation will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2026. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 16 January 2026 by mail: Hiab Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com