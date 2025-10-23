Green Steel Global Market Report 2026-2036, Featuring Profiles of 46 Leading Companies Driving the Green Steel Transformation

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Steel Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The green steel market represents a transformative shift in one of the world's most carbon-intensive industries. Traditional steelmaking contributes 6-7% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making the transition to low-carbon production critical for achieving climate goals. Green steel - produced with minimal or zero carbon emissions - is emerging as the solution, driven by technological innovation, regulatory pressure, and growing corporate commitments to sustainability. Green steel encompasses various production methods that dramatically reduce CO2 emissions compared to conventional blast furnace steelmaking. The primary approach uses hydrogen produced from renewable energy instead of coking coal to reduce iron ore into direct reduced iron, then processes it in electric arc furnaces powered by clean electricity. This hydrogen-based direct reduction route can reduce emissions from 1.8 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of steel to as low as 0.05 tonnes. Alternative pathways include electric arc furnaces using recycled scrap with renewable electricity, carbon capture and storage technologies applied to traditional processes, and the incorporation of sustainable biocarbon materials.

Multiple technologies are competing to define the future of steelmaking. Hydrogen-based direct reduction paired with electric arc furnaces leads the technological race, offering the most substantial emission reductions. Electric arc furnaces using scrap steel represent the most mature low-carbon pathway, though limited scrap availability constrains expansion. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage provides a bridge solution for existing facilities, capturing 40-120 dollars worth of CO2 per tonne, while emerging electrolysis methods promise carbon-free iron production. Each technology faces distinct challenges: hydrogen routes require massive renewable energy infrastructure, CCUS faces high capital costs and energy penalties reducing efficiency by 8-15%, and scrap-based production encounters quality concerns from contaminant elements.

The market faces a widening supply-demand gap, with production struggling to meet rapidly accelerating demand. This imbalance reflects aggressive corporate commitments, particularly from the automotive sector where leading manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and BMW have secured long-term green steel supply agreements. The automotive industry leads adoption because lifecycle emission regulations increasingly account for material carbon footprints. Construction represents the second major application, with green public procurement policies requiring low-carbon materials for infrastructure projects. Other significant sectors include consumer appliances, machinery, rail infrastructure, and electronics manufacturing.

The transition is propelled by powerful regulatory mechanisms, particularly the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism creating immediate cost pressures on carbon-intensive imports. Similar policies are emerging globally, with the US Inflation Reduction Act offering production tax credits. Corporate scope 3 emission reduction targets create strong demand pull, as customer companies need green steel to meet their own climate goals. However, formidable barriers persist: hydrogen infrastructure requires massive investment totaling hundreds of billions globally, high-quality iron ore shortages constrain direct reduction processes, and many technologies remain in pilot phase. Capital costs are extreme, reaching $1-5 billion per plant for CCUS installations. Additional challenges include workforce skill gaps, supply chain complexity, and financing access particularly in developing markets.

The Global Green Steel Market 2026-2036 report provides an authoritative analysis of the rapidly evolving green steel industry during a critical decade of transformation. The report delivers a critical reassessment of the sector's technology landscape, moving beyond early hydrogen-centric optimism to evaluate emerging alternatives including molten oxide electrolysis, biomethane direct reduction with carbon capture, and flash ironmaking.

The analysis encompasses detailed production forecasts through 2036, regional competitiveness dynamics, policy landscape evaluation across major markets, and comprehensive technology readiness assessments. It examines the widening supply-demand gap, investment requirements exceeding hundreds of billions globally, and the infrastructure bottlenecks constraining deployment. The report features extensive economic modeling including production cost convergence scenarios, comparative analysis of capital and operating expenditures across technologies, and hydrogen cost thresholds for competitiveness. Special attention is given to financial realities facing European projects, successful deployment case studies, and the emergence of hot briquetted iron (HBI) trade flows as strategic enablers of global market restructuring.

Regional analysis covers Europe, China, North America, India, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, examining diverging technology preferences, renewable energy advantages, and export-oriented capacity development. The report profiles current and planned green steel plants, analyzes supply agreements between producers and major consumers, and evaluates application-specific requirements across seven end-use industries. With 85 detailed tables and 15 figures, this report provides the technical depth and market intelligence required by steel producers, technology developers, investors, policymakers, and industrial consumers navigating the sector's fundamental transformation.

Report contents include:

Market context and urgency assessment

Critical technology evaluation: hydrogen reality check

Emerging technology winners analysis

Regional competitiveness dynamics (Europe's diverging fortunes, global leaders)

Policy landscape across EU and United States

Major project developments: success stories and cautionary tales

Economic crossover points and production cost convergence

Market structure transformation (capacity shifts, trade reconfiguration, capital intensity)

Critical bottlenecks and infrastructure gaps

Revised hydrogen demand projections

Policy recommendations and technology-driven outlook

Current steelmaking processes and carbon emissions analysis

Double carbon goals and ultra-low emissions requirements

Green steel definition, properties, and clean production advances

Economic reality: 2025 market assessment including financial stress analysis

Decarbonization technologies and CO2 reduction pathways

Economic viability assessment across production routes

Hydrogen reality check: cost problems and failed assumptions

Emerging technologies: molten oxide electrolysis, electrified biomethane DRI, flash ironmaking

Production Technologies Hydrogen role assessment: cost problems, compounding inefficiencies, comparative technology evaluation Hydrogen demand revision and narrow viable niche identification Comparative analysis of all production pathways Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) process details Molten oxide electrolysis: direct electrification pathway with cost breakdown and regional competitiveness Biomethane direct reduction with carbon capture: process description, carbon balance, negative emissions mechanism, economic assessment, supply chains, infrastructure requirements, carbon removal credit markets Flash ironmaking: simplified natural gas process with CCS, cost analysis, regional suitability Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS): comprehensive coverage including BF-BOF applications, technology selection, pre-combustion and post-combustion capture, storage and transportation, utilization options, cost comparisons Alternative technologies: biochar, hydrogen blast furnace, renewable energy powered processes, hydrogen plasma reduction, ferrous bioprocessing, microwave processing, additive manufacturing Technology readiness levels (TRL) for all pathways Advanced materials: composite electrodes, solid oxide materials, hydrogen storage metals, carbon composites, coatings and membranes

Global Market Analysis Global steel production overview and conventional steel pricing Green steel pricing: historical development (2023-2024), 2025 market evolution, 2026-2030 outlook Market restructuring and technology shift analysis (2025-2036) Technology mix evolution and regional production shifts HBI trade emergence as strategic enabler Green steel plants: current and planned production capacity globally Market mapping of value chain participants SWOT analysis: strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats Market trends and opportunities including technology divergence and regional specialization Industry developments, funding and innovation (2022-2025) Comprehensive market growth drivers analysis Market challenges and barriers assessment

End-Use Industry Applications Automotive: market overview, supply agreements, applications across vehicle components Construction: market dynamics and building applications Consumer appliances: demand drivers and product applications Machinery: industrial equipment requirements Rail: infrastructure and rolling stock applications Packaging: steel container market Electronics: specialized steel applications

Market Forecasts and Regional Analysis (2020-2036) Production capacity projections by technology type Production vs. demand analysis with regional supply-demand imbalances HBI trade flow projections Demand forecasts by end-use industry Market maturation timeline and inflection points Revenue projections: global, by end-use sector, by region Detailed regional assessments: Europe: technology leadership, policy drivers, financial challenges China: diversified technology approach, domestic and export strategies North America: IRA incentives, EAF expansion, emerging hydrogen projects India: scrap constraints, technology pathways, growth trajectory Asia-Pacific (excluding China): regional dynamics and opportunities Middle East & Africa: renewable energy advantages, export potential South America: near-shore supplier positioning Competitive landscape: key players and market positioning Future market outlook: technology evolution, economic competitiveness, supply chain transformation, investment requirements, risks and uncertainties



The report features detailed profiles of 46 leading companies driving the green steel transformation including

Algoma Steel

Aperam BioEnergia

ArcelorMittal SA

Blastr Green Steel

Boston Metal

China Baowu Steel Group

Compania de Aceros del Pacifico (CAP)

GravitHy

Georgsmarienhutte Holding GmbH

Electra Steel

Emirates Steel Arkan

Greeniron H2 AB

HBIS Group

Helios

Hybrit Development AB

Hybar LLC

Hydnum Steel

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel

Jindal Shadeed Group

JSW Steel

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Liberty Steel Group

Limelight Steel

Magsort Oy

Meranti Green Steel

Mitsui

Nippon Steel Corporation

and more......

