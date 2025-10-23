Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Baxter International, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Baxter International, Inc., (“Baxter” or the "Company") (NYSE: BAX) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 23, 2022 and July 30, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Baxter investors have until December 15, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/baxter-international-inc-2. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Baxter class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baxter’s Novum IQ Large Volume Pump (“Novum LVP”) suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (ii) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (iii) Baxter’s attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; and (iv) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps.

The Baxter class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 31, 2025, Baxter announced that it had decided to “voluntarily and temporarily pause shipments and planned installations of the Novum LVP” and that it was “unable to currently commit to an exact timing for resuming shipment and installation for Novum IQ LVPs.” Defendants further stated that they had offered “customers the option of our Spectrum infusion pump as an alternative” and that Baxter’s low-end guidance assumes that Baxter does not resume shipments for Novum LVPs before the end of the year, according to the complaint. The Baxter class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Baxter common stock fell more than 22%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising