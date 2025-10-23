Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Analysis and Competitive Landscape Report 2025

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.78 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%.

The growth during the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for automated infrastructure monitoring, an increasing need for seamless asset visibility, growing use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) in compliance and audit processes, and the expanding adoption of RFID for remote data center management.



The data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth during the forecast period is expected to result from the increasing deployment of hyperscale data centers, rising demand for energy-efficient operations, growing adoption of edge computing infrastructure, and greater emphasis on regulatory compliance and data transparency.

Key trends in this period include advancements in RFID sensor miniaturization, innovation in cloud-based RFID management platforms, integration of RFID with digital twin technologies, development of battery-free passive RFID tags, and innovations in multi-protocol RFID readers for data centers.





The increasing adoption of cloud computing is expected to drive growth in the data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market. Cloud computing delivers computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, and software over the internet, allowing users to access scalable and cost-effective solutions without on-site infrastructure. Its adoption is rising as businesses can scale IT resources up or down according to demand, ensuring optimal performance and cost efficiency without significant upfront investment in physical infrastructure. Data center RFID supports cloud computing by enabling real-time tracking and management of IT assets, optimizing resource allocation, enhancing security, and ensuring efficient operation of large-scale cloud infrastructures. For example, according to Eurostat, 45.2% of EU enterprises purchased cloud computing services in December 2023, a 4.2% increase from 2021. The growing use of cloud computing is therefore fueling demand for data center RFID solutions.



Companies in the data center RFID market are developing innovative RFID sensor devices to improve asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and operational efficiency. RFID sensor devices combine radio-frequency identification technology with sensors to track, monitor, and transmit data about objects or environmental conditions in real time. In March 2022, Omni-ID Ltd., a US-based RFID provider, launched a range of passive RFID sensor devices capable of monitoring temperature, moisture, and liquid volume in sectors including data centers, industrial sites, and healthcare. These battery-free tags transmit data to RFID readers, offering a durable, cost-effective solution for high-volume deployments and challenging environments. The portfolio features five products based on the Axzon Magnus RFID Sensor Chip, with highly accurate temperature sensors suitable for applications such as cold chain monitoring, pharmaceutical management, and equipment condition tracking.



Major players in the data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market are Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, HP Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Omron Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Checkpoint Systems Inc., SATO Holdings Corporation, Nedap N.V., Impinj Inc., Identiv Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd., Alien Technology Corporation, GAO RFID Inc., SimplyRFID Inc., Metalcraft Inc., InLogic Inc., IDESCO Oy, and Omni-ID Inc.



