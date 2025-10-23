eteraflex connects and CliniExperts Announce Global Alliance to Redefine Clinical Research and Regulatory Services Delivery

Princeton, NJ, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eteraflex connects and CliniExperts have announced a strategic partnership that unites their complementary expertise in clinical research, regulatory strategy, and technology integration under a single, scalable service platform.





eteraflex connects & cliniexperts group

The alliance combines eteraflex connects leadership in scientific program management, data analytics, and client engagement with CliniExperts’ being one of the premier regulatory service provider, clinical trial management excellence, and medical affairs capabilities. Together, they will deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device innovators — from regulatory strategy, Clinical Development support, through regulatory submission and post-approval support.

Operating from offices in Princeton, NJ (Headquarters) and Canton, MA, with Global Capability Centers in Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru, the unified organization now employs over 300 plus professionals and consultants. This expanded infrastructure provides clients with a globally synchronized framework that ensures scientific rigor, regulatory precision, and operational efficiency across markets.

This partnership represents a defining evolution for both organizations and the life sciences ecosystem we serve,” said Santhosh RK, Managing Partner, eteraflex connects. “By integrating CliniExperts’ regulatory and clinical operations excellence with our technology-driven service model, we are building a platform that delivers measurable acceleration, compliance confidence, and data integrity for every client program.”

Dr. Ashwini Kumar, CEO, CliniExperts Group, added, “Our combined strengths enable our clients to access complete clinical development and regulatory pathways through one unified partner. Supported by our unmatched Clinical Operation Skills, Globally compliant EDC platform and analytics, we deliver transparent, efficient, and outcome-focused solutions from first patient to final submission and from IND to securing Marketing Authorization.”

The strategic partnership brings together proven capabilities across:

Clinical Operations – Full-service trial management for Drugs, Biologics, and Medical Devices across all phases.

Regulatory Strategy and Submissions – Comprehensive global submissions, licensing, and post-market support.

Biostatistics and Data Management – Integrated data handling with validated systems and analytics frameworks.

Functional Service Provider (FSP) Delivery – Scalable and optimized workforce management enabled through HeliX, ensuring predictable performance and cost control.

Technology-Enhanced Delivery – Unified digital ecosystem using globally compliant EDC platforms for real-time data management, quality assurance, and analytical oversight.

The alliance will be guided by a Joint Strategic Board responsible for governance, innovation strategy, and operational harmonization across global regions. The Board will ensure continued alignment with international compliance standards and the highest levels of ethical and scientific integrity.

By uniting technology leadership, regulatory experience, and execution excellence, eteraflex connects and CliniExperts are creating a single global operations that delivers consistent, compliant, and accelerated outcomes for clients seeking to bring new therapies, devices, and innovations to market.

About eteraflex connects LLC

eteraflex connects is a U.S.-based life sciences consulting providing integrated program management, biostatistics, CSA and regulatory services to biotechnology and medical device innovators. With over 18 years of operational heritage and technology-driven capabilities, eteraflex connects operates from Princeton, NJ (HQ), Canton, MA, and Global Capability Centers in Hyderabad and Chennai, India.

About CliniExperts

CliniExperts Group of companies is a leading regulatory and clinical research organization established in 2009, providing end-to-end services across Drugs, Biologics, Medical Devices, and Consumer Health. With ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications and a track record of over 65 successful studies, and more than 10,000 product approvals across various regions from different regulatory bodies , CliniExperts operates from Delhi , Bengaluru in India and delivering regulatory and clinical solutions with global compliance excellence.

Media Contact

Communications Office

eteraflex connects LLC

Email: media@eteraflexconnects.com

Phone: +1 (609) 506-1555

Website: www.eteraflexconnects.com