Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association Launches Guide, Support Services for Post-Secondary Institutions Interested in Developing New Workforce Pell Grants

Harrisburg, PA , Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association (PWDA) released a comprehensive guide for post-secondary institutions to help prepare them to qualify for the new Workforce Pell program.

The program helps institutions expand access to short-term, for-credit training programs. Workforce Pell is a federal financial aid expansion supporting short-term, for-credit programs (150–599 hours) aligned to high-demand careers. PWDA's guide helps institutions determine program eligibility and offers an assessment to assist post-secondary institutions in choosing the right path to implement the program. PWDA is available to help guide institutions through the process, preparing them to apply for Workforce Pell - when regulatory guidance is released - and deliver strong results for their students and local businesses. In addition to the free guide, post-secondary institutions can benefit from PWDA membership as they implement their Workforce Pell programs.

"The passage of Workforce Pell presents a historic opportunity for post-secondary institutions to expand access to short-term, for-credit training programs that will help prepare students for successful careers in our communities and position institutions as leaders in talent development," said Lauren Holubec, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association. "The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association can help post-secondary institutions design programs, build employer partnerships, and work with institutions and local Workforce Development Boards to align programs with high-priority occupations. The Workforce Pell program is an opportunity for post-secondary institutions to expand their offerings for students and connect their institutions directly with federal funding opportunities."

Workforce Pell is a federal financial aid expansion that supports students in programs lasting 8-15 weeks (150-599 hours) that prepare them for high-demand careers.

The program has several key requirements that post-secondary institutions must meet when developing their programs. The programs have to be for-credit and stackable. There must be a completion rate of≥70% and a job placement rate of≥70% within 180 days. Graduates of the program must earn more than the program costs. Most importantly, programs must be operational for one year before they qualify for Workforce Pell eligibility.

The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association has developed a guide and is offering partnerships to help post-secondary institutions meet the program requirements when they are released. Throughout the regulatory process, PWDA will update the guide and make sure institutions have up-to-date information that reflects federal and state guidelines.

PWDA is Pennsylvania's leading expert in workforce development and a statewide convener with deep connections to local Workforce Development Boards, employers, and decision makers. Post-secondary institutions in Pennsylvania and throughout the country can benefit from PWDA membership in several ways as they implement their Workforce Pell programs.

PWDA provides several services that can help post-secondary institutions succeed as they build Workforce Pell programs, including Program Development Services, Training and Capacity Building, Advocacy and Policy Support, and Ongoing Support Services.

PWDA's Program Development Services guide institutions through every step of implementation of Workforce Pell programs. PWDA can help institutions assess their readiness and eligibility, and develop labor-market analyses to identify high-need professions that qualify for Workforce Pell.

PWDA provides Training and Capacity Building to help institutions implement and execute Workforce Pell programs. The trainings include data analysis and professional development that equip institutions to manage effective workforce programs.

PWDA provides Advocacy and Policy Support for partners. As institutions implement Workforce Pell programs, PWDA can serve as a liaison with state and federal agencies to interpret and shape policy so programs are efficient and effective.

Finally, PWDA provides Ongoing Support Services, including performance monitoring, technical assistance, problem-solving, and continuous improvement, to help institutions meet goals and remain compliant with Workforce Pell.

"The Pennsylvania Workforce Development system is ready to work with post-secondary institutions to make sure they are leaders in Workforce Pell adoption," said Holubec. "We can help institutions assess their readiness, prepare their programs, and deliver results that result in federal funding and successful training for students."

About Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association



PA Workforce Development Association (PWDA) serves as the voice of the Pennsylvania workforce development system and a clearinghouse for workforce development information statewide. Known for Pennsylvania’s premier annual workforce development gathering every spring, we provide development and capacity building opportunities to workforce development professionals, local workforce development boards (WDBs), and other stakeholders while continuing proactive advocacy efforts on behalf of Pennsylvania’s workforce development system.

Press inquiries

Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association

https://www.pawork.org/

Mark Nicastre

mark@fitlerstrategies.com