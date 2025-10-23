Michael S. Eisenga, CEO of First American Properties, Issues Market Outlook: “The Dollar Debasement Trade Is Coming to an End”

COLUMBUS, Wis., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael S. Eisenga, Chief Executive Officer of First American Properties, today issued a statement addressing the shifting dynamics of the U.S. economy and global financial markets. Eisenga warned that the era of the “dollar debasement trade” is nearing its conclusion, a development that could have far-reaching implications across asset classes.

“As the dollar debasement trade comes to an end, we expect to see a continued rally in the U.S. dollar,” said Eisenga. “Government bond rates should move lower, while investments that were predicated on a weakening dollar, such as precious metals and certain digital currencies will need to unwind. The long end of these markets is at the top of their range, while the shorting end is nearly nonexistent. As these positions unwind, margin calls are likely to accelerate volatility in those sectors.”

Eisenga noted that underlying economic fundamentals are becoming increasingly fragile. “The economy appears to be running out of time,” he continued. “Concerns about inflation will soon give way to concerns about falling incomes. Consumer debt has reached a record $18 trillion, and the resumption of student loan payments, coupled with the end of HUD mortgage forbearance programs earlier this month, is placing additional pressure on household budgets. This will almost certainly continue to weigh on consumption.”

He also highlighted growing risks in the banking sector. “Regional banks are under mounting stress, particularly those with exposure to non-bank lenders. Recent bankruptcies and indications of fraud regarding these companies may only be the tip of the iceberg,” Eisenga cautioned.

On the macroeconomic front, market expectations are now turning toward policy easing. “The Federal Reserve has effectively signaled an upcoming rate reduction, expected at the October 30th meeting,” Eisenga explained. “Bonds have been rallying in anticipation, and we see long-term government bonds as the most attractive position over the next 12 to 24 months.” Once Powell’s time as Fed Chair ends and President Trump appoints a new chairman the Fed policy will switch to highly accelerated rate reductions. If need be YCC (Yield Curve Control) may even be instituted to bring rates much lower.

Eisenga referenced recent commentary from Goldman Sachs, noting that “the job market now appears to be aligning with the real economy, rather than the stock market, an important distinction that underscores the reality of an economic slowdown.”

“While this period of transition will present challenges, it will also offer opportunity for those positioned strategically,” Eisenga concluded. “At First American Properties, we remain focused on disciplined asset management and long-term value creation as the financial landscape continues to evolve.”

