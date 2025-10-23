KMX Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) (“CarMax”).

On September 25, 2025, CarMax released its second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, disclosing significant revenue and profit declines year over year, including a revenue decline of 6.0%, total retail used vehicle revenues decline of 7.2%, and a total gross profit decline of 5.6%. On this news, CarMax’s stock price fell $11.45 per share, or approximately 20%, from a close of $57.05 per share on September 24, 2025, to close at $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025.

If you are a CarMax investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/carmax-inc-investigation?utm_source=Globe&mktm=PR

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.