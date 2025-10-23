PXG & Cole Haan Collaborate to Deliver Performance Golf Footwear

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) and Cole Haan today announced a new collaboration, unveiling a limited-edition golf footwear collection that fuses PXG’s performance-driven design ethos with Cole Haan’s nearly century-long legacy of craftsmanship and comfort innovation.

The PXG x Cole Haan Golf Footwear Collection reflects each brand’s commitment to functionality, versatility, and quality. The collaboration extends PXG’s lifestyle offering while highlighting Cole Haan’s growing footprint in the golf category and its expertise in blending technical innovation with modern design.

“At PXG, our mission has always been to serve the complete golfer – from the moment they step onto the course to how they carry the game into their everyday life,” said Renee Parsons, Chief Marketing Officer, PXG. “Partnering with Cole Haan allows us to extend that vision into footwear that reflects the same performance, comfort, and bold design our players already love.”

For Cole Haan, the collaboration represents a continuation of its commitment to functional innovation across all categories. “Our partnership with PXG reflects Cole Haan’s belief that innovation and craftsmanship should move in sync,” said Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer, Cole Haan. “By merging our comfort technology with PXG’s exacting eye for design and performance, we’ve created a collection to meet the demands of today’s golfer.”

PXG × Cole Haan Golf Footwear Collection

The limited-edition collection showcases five styles thoughtfully crafted for performance, stability, and all-day comfort. Each pair features Cole Haan’s Grand 36Ø Design & Engineering principles – combining flexibility, traction, and responsiveness for golfers who value both precision and effortless style.

GrandPrø Crossover Golf (Men’s) – A state-of-the-art golf shoe that performs on the fairway and transitions seamlessly to the clubhouse. Features full-grain leather uppers, GRANDFØAM cushioning, and spikeless rubber traction for superior flexibility.

ØriginalGrand Tour Golf (Men’s and Women’s) – A modern interpretation of the classic Cole Haan oxford, combining waterproof leather uppers with GrandFØAM cushioning and a removable spiked TPU outsole for traction and control in every condition.

ZERØGRAND Overtake Golf (Men’s and Women’s) – Crafted with a water-resistant mesh upper and FlowerFoam™ cushioning for responsive comfort. The spikeless outsole provides flexibility and grip for movement on and off the green.

Lindsay Weart, Senior Vice President of Apparel at PXG stated, “This collection represents the perfect intersection of performance and personal style.”

“Cole Haan and PXG share an audience of achievers who expect performance without compromising style,” says Krissie Millan, Chief Marketing Officer, Cole Haan. “This collaboration celebrates that mindset through design that’s functional, refined, and unmistakably modern.”

The new PXG x Cole Haan Golf Footwear Collection launches, today, October 23, 2025, across PXG retail stores, pxg.com, and select distribution partners. The campaign will highlight the duality of the collaboration: “Performance-Driven. Style-Forward. Made for the Modern Golfer.”

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand distributed in over 100 countries across the world serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

About PXG

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories. Learn more at www.pxg.com or follow @PXG.

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

press@pxg.com

+1 480-387-5591