WeSalute Celebrates 25 Years of Pioneering Advocacy, Transforming Service Recognition Beyond the Military Discount!

SAN ANTONIO, TX, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to celebrate! WeSalute, the veteran-owned Public Benefit Corporation that started a movement 25 years ago as Veterans Advantage, is shining a spotlight on a powerful legacy: moving military recognition from simple transactional discounts to meaningful, lasting respect.

As WeSalute marks more than two decades of dedicated service, the organization isn't just looking back—it's doubling down on its commitment to deliver greater respect, recognition, and rewards to veterans, active-duty service members, and their families through exciting new military-only program benefits, and innovative corporate partnerships.

Beyond the Bargain: A Mission to Transform Gratitude

Beyond its focus on basic military savings, WeSalute has always been a mission-driven advocate working to fundamentally transform how businesses and society truly honor military service. Operating as a Public Benefit Corporation, WeSalute is legally committed to the principle of "doing well by doing good," ensuring social impact is always a top priority.

"For 25 incredible years, WeSalute has been passionately dedicated to honoring the men and women who answered the call to serve," said Lin Higgins, CEO of WeSalute. "Our mission has always been about creating lasting, year-round change in how our nation expresses gratitude—far beyond a single holiday."

This deep-seated commitment is what sets WeSalute apart, delivering unique, proprietary value that you simply can't find anywhere else. Every member is welcomed with exclusive benefits that underscore a dedication to premium services and support that WeSalute has created to enhance the lifestyles of those who serve:

WeSalute Travel Protection : Peace of mind with a proprietary low-cost insurance plan covering medical emergencies and advisory services while traveling.

Peace of mind with a proprietary low-cost insurance plan covering medical emergencies and advisory services while traveling. WeSalute+ Personal Benefits Specialists : Unlimited access to expert advisors for dedicated, personalized benefits consulting that delivers money-saving consumer advice and guidance.

Unlimited access to expert advisors for dedicated, personalized benefits consulting that delivers money-saving consumer advice and guidance. WeSalute+ ID Card : A secure, verified military ID card that makes seamlessly and securely redeeming offers both inside and outside the WeSalute program effortless.





Pioneering Inclusion: A 25-Year Fight for All Who Serve

WeSalute's advocacy has been instrumental in broadening the definition of who qualifies for military recognition. Before its founding, military discounts were often limited to federal active-duty and retired personnel. Through persistent and positive engagement with corporate partners, WeSalute successfully championed the inclusion of veterans from all service eras, including National Guard and Reservists, plus their immediate family members in its WeSalute recognition programs nationwide.

The organization's powerful approach focuses on creating new, exclusive benefits tailored to the unique needs of the military community. These dynamic partnerships span essential categories—from travel leaders across airlines, car rentals, and cruise lines to key services in healthcare access, financial products, and insurance coverage—all easily redeemable via the secure WeSalute+ ID Card.

Commitment to Community: Setting the Highest Standard

As a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), WeSalute operates with enhanced accountability based on its socially-responsible mission, placing its positive impact on the military community as its chief obligation. This powerful structure aligns the company’s obligations perfectly with its social mission, and is the same approach that drives innovative companies like Anthropic, the developer of Claude.

WeSalute also celebrates excellence through its awards program, honoring outstanding individuals who continue to serve their community or country after their military service. Plus, the organization provides access to job placement services and exclusive editorial content to smooth the transition from military to civilian life and support post-service lifestyles.

Expanding the Circle of Recognition

Building on its successful model of advocacy and benefit creation for the military community, WeSalute is excited to announce plans to soon extend its mission to include nurses and healthcare professionals.This strategic expansion recognizes the parallel sacrifices made by those serving on the front lines of healthcare. By applying the same robust advocacy framework that has successfully championed military families for 25 years, WeSalute is ready to create meaningful recognition programs for these everyday heroes.

Continuing a Legacy of Heartfelt Service

As WeSalute charges into its third decade of operation, the organization remains laser-focused on its core advocacy mission: creating sustainable, authentic, and meaningful pathways for businesses and communities to express genuine gratitude. Founded by Scott and Lin Higgins, WeSalute is led by the firsthand understanding and heart of a veteran family, ensuring its programs are always relevant and impactful.

WeSalute isn't just an organization; it’s a pioneering movement dedicated to ensuring that the deep respect for our military community is reflected in tangible, everyday rewards.

For more information about WeSalute's mission and programs for veterans, active-duty military, and military families, visit www.wesalute.com .

About WeSalute WeSalute, founded in 1999 as Veterans Advantage, is a veteran-owned and operated Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards to active-duty military, veterans, and their families. Through advocacy and corporate partnership development, WeSalute creates exclusive benefits and works to expand recognition of military service across all eras and service branches.

Media Contact:

Roy Asfar SVP of Marketing, WeSalute

press@wesalute.com