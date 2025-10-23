Officials Announce Major Reduction in Illegal School Bus Passings in Howard County During National School Bus Safety Week

Ellicott City MD, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of National School Bus Safety Week, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MVA) Highway Safety Office, Howard County Public Schools System, Howard County Police Department, and BusPatrol today announced promising results showing a significant reduction in illegal school bus passings across Howard County. Local officials also highlighted traffic enforcement and public education initiatives aimed at further reducing violations and improving roadway safety for students.

For the fifth consecutive year, Howard County has seen a measurable decline in violations. In the period between September 2021 and September 2025, the county has seen a reduction by nearly 50% in the number of violations captured per bus, per day — demonstrating that drivers are changing their behavior and students are safer as a result.

The decrease follows the continued success of the Howard County School Bus Camera Safety Program, which uses AI-powered, automated stop-arm enforcement technology to detect and deter drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses — protecting children on their way to and from school.

The NTSB has long recognized the dangers of illegal school bus passings. In 2018, the Board investigated a deadly crash in which a pickup truck driver failed to stop for a bus with its stop arm extended, striking children crossing the road. Following that investigation, the NTSB recommended that states authorize stop-arm cameras on school buses to capture violations and enable enforcement based on camera evidence.

Today’s announcement marks tangible progress on that recommendation — as programs like Howard County are proving effective in both deterrence and accountability.

The program operates in partnership with BusPatrol, the nation’s leading provider of school bus camera enforcement technology. BusPatrol partners with more than 400 school districts nationwide to make roads safer for children through technology, enforcement, and education.

The Howard County program is administered through the Howard County Police Department’s Automated Enforcement Unit, staffed by both civilian and sworn officers who review video evidence before citations are issued.

"I appreciate everybody who has a role in the safe transport of our students to and from school each day, including bus drivers, attendants, and those like BusPatrol who are committed to developing and implementing technology and protocol enhancements for safe travel,” said Bill Barnes, Howard County Public School System Superintendent. “National School Bus Safety Week affords us another chance to implore everyone traveling our roads to exercise extreme caution and patience when driving near a school bus in order to keep our children safe."

Howard County’s results reflect a nationwide trend toward improved school bus safety. The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) recently released its 2025 National Stop-Arm Violation Survey, which recorded a 13 percent nationwide decrease in illegal school bus passings — the first reduction since national data collection began. The survey found estimated violations fell from 45.2 million in 2024 to 39.3 million in 2025.

“As a National Transportation Safety Board Member, I’m honored to highlight new and emerging safety technologies during National School Bus Safety Week,” said Hon. J. Todd Inman, Member of the National Transportation Safety Board. “Every school district should continually evaluate how to develop a safe system approach that protects our most vulnerable roadway users. Our children deserve nothing less.”

“These trends confirm what the National Transportation Safety Board recognized years ago — that stop-arm camera programs are a proven tool to curb dangerous driving around the school bus,” said Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer of BusPatrol. “We are a mission-driven organization with one goal: to prevent child trauma and stop illegal passings that endanger students each day. Through partnerships with forward-thinking communities like Howard County, we’re seeing real, measurable progress in keeping children safe on their way to and from school.”

Dr. Tim Kerns, Director of the MVA’s Highway Safety Office, said, “The Maryland Highway Safety Office is always looking for innovative ways to leverage technology in our efforts to combine education and enforcement. School Bus Safety Week is a reminder that every child in Maryland deserves as safe ride to and from school.”

“Patrol officers can’t be everywhere all the time, and exterior school bus cameras enhance our ability to keep students safe,” said Howard County Police Major Sarah Kayser. “The presence of the cameras serves as a deterrent, and the issuance of citations helps change behavior. These cameras are truly a tool that directly helps law enforcement better ensure the safety of students and traffic around our buses.”

