Kigen Wins “IoT Solution of the Year” in 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kigen , a global leader in eSIM and pioneer of integrated SIM (iSIM) security solutions, today announced that its eIM solution has been named “IoT Solution of the Year” in the 9th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

The Kigen eIM solution is the first fully GSMA-accredited eSIM IoT Manager (eIM) for IoT eSIMs, aligned with GSMA SGP.32 latest specifications. Compatible with both Kigen Consumer eSIM OS and IoT eSIM OS, Kigen eIM allows users to leverage the latest features of the most compact eSIM OS, fine-tuned for cellular LPWAN networks IoT. The eIM plays a key role in optimizing the entire lifecycle of eSIMs or eUICCs – from profile download, activation, deactivation and updates. Kigen eIM enables streamlined indirect profile downloads, reducing the bandwidth and energy consumption required for NB-IOT and LPWAN devices and improving security postures of deployments.

Kigen eSIM OS features are available via the Kigen device C-SDK, an embedded-C library that enables quick feature integration into devices. Kigen eSIM OS includes in-factory profile provisioning, secure element functions, and intelligent device logic for seamless profile switching to prevent connectivity losses.

The eIM works with any SM-DP services, and its binding and transport protocol translation maximizes interoperability, allowing access to legacy SM-DP+ services that do not have built-in support for indirect profile download. Open APIs, help customers unify all eSIM management, including M2M, consumer and IOT eSIM RSPs with Kigen Pulse, a centralized console with a user-friendly, unified experience for managing all Kigen services.

“We built our eIM to address how compact and ultra-efficient eSIM management operations can be carried out for single-charge battery-powered devices. By leveraging automated and bulk profile management, providers can streamline their operations without requiring extensive backend infrastructure changes,” said Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. “Thank you to Mobile Breakthrough for recognizing our innovation. What sets us apart is our support for flexible and dynamic connectivity. With the ability to have full control of eSIM profiles at scale, providers can ensure reliable service wherever devices are deployed.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor breakthrough innovation across a wide spectrum of mobile and wireless technology categories, including 5G technologies, Cloud Computing, Mobile Device Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Internet-of-Things and Smart City, Mobile Security and more. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries worldwide, highlighting the truly global scope of mobile technology innovation.

Mobile technology has become the foundation of modern life and business transformation – from commerce and entertainment to healthcare, education and enterprise productivity. As 5G, edge computing, and AI-powered mobile solutions mature, the mobile ecosystem is enabling smarter cities, powering the Internet of Things, advancing digital inclusion, and delivering new consumer experiences at unprecedented scale.

“The new Kigen eIM solution helps connectivity providers and manufacturers transition to the new GSMA standard and take advantage of its simplification,” stated Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “Kigen eIM makes IoT eSIM management simpler. Kigen equips connectivity providers and device makers with the tools to scale smarter, manage seamlessly, and connect dynamically, empowering them to lead in the new age of global IoT. Congratulations on winning the ‘IoT Solution of the Year’ award!”

Kigen’s eIM also expands reach by activating a new wave of LPWAN IoT devices. Kigen’s eIM has been adopted by over 100 customers as they trial how new eSIM standards benefit their businesses. Providers can tap into exponential growth opportunities, unlocking new revenue streams and markets. Flexible deployment models suit management needs with geo-redundancy and hybrid cloud options. Kigen was the recipient of the IoT Startup of the Year award for 2024, drawing acclaim from judges for its disruptive innovation in eSIM and iSIM technology towards the growth of IoT.

About Kigen

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security solutions, enabling manufacturers to adopt and scale cellular IoT with ease. Our technology delivers freedom to choose from 200+ terrestrial and satellite networks, with proven interoperability on leading chipsets and modules. Backed by Arm, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and SBI Group, Kigen is recognized across the industry for innovation, and trusted by leading global brands in consumer electronics, energy, automotive, logistics, and industrial automation. Learn more at https://kigen.com/ or follow @kigen for #FutureofSIM matters on LinkedIn.

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.