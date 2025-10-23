Switching from Lead-Acid to Lithium Is Easier Than You Think. LiTime's One-Stop Upgrade Solutions Empower RV, Marine, and Other Users to Go Lithium with Ease

Shenzhen, China , Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever been held back by a lead-acid battery? On an RV trip, you set off fully charged but your lights dim in the night. Your fishing boat reaches the center of the lake, yet the battery “dies” before the first bite. Your solar system is fully installed but still never reaches a full charge—even on sunny days. These pains all stem from the inherent limits of traditional lead-acid batteries: heavy weight, low efficiency, slow charging, short lifespan, and limited usable capacity.

LiTime understands these concerns. For different application scenarios, it offers a range of tailor-made lead-to-lithium upgrade solutions—no wiring changes, no new battery boxes, and no technical expertise required. LiTime lithium batteries and chargers integrate seamlessly with existing lead-acid systems, enabling boat owners, RV users, and off-grid households to upgrade with ease. From fishing boats to RVs, and from farms to campgrounds, LiTime helps users worldwide shed the constraints of lead-acid and enjoy power that's truly freer, cleaner, and longer-lasting.

Marine: Transforming Water Travel from "Power Anxiety" to "Power Freedom"

For fishing boats, sailboats, kayaks, and so on, a reliable power system defines safety and confidence.

LiTime's integrated marine lithium kits provide complete conversion packages from batteries to accessories. One-click selection, ready to install and use: on the LiTime website, simply enter your motor brand, voltage, and other simple information; the system automatically recommends compatible batteries, cables, switches, and chargers. Even if you've never used lithium before, you can complete matching and ordering in minutes for a truly "painless replacement."

Core marine battery lines include:

l Trolling Motor Batteries — Purpose-built for major brands such as Minn Kota, MotorGuide, Garmin Force, and Lowrance Ghost, covering 12V/24V/36V and matching 30~120 LB thrust motors. Compared with lead-acid, LiTime lithium delivers a flatter discharge curve that maintains strong thrust even at low SOC; weight is reduced by about 60% , improving hull efficiency. The enclosure is IP65 splash-resistant for damp and high-vibration environments. Whether on freshwater lakes or near-shore saltwater, users get stable and enduring propulsion.

— Purpose-built for major brands such as Minn Kota, MotorGuide, Garmin Force, and Lowrance Ghost, covering 12V/24V/36V and matching 30~120 LB thrust motors. Compared with lead-acid, LiTime lithium delivers a flatter discharge curve that maintains strong thrust even at low SOC; weight is reduced by about , improving hull efficiency. The enclosure is splash-resistant for damp and high-vibration environments. Whether on freshwater lakes or near-shore saltwater, users get stable and enduring propulsion. l Outboard Motor Batteries — Higher voltage and power output, compatible with ePropulsion, Torqeedo, Newport, Bixpy, and more; available in 24V/48V/60V/72V for motors up to 49 HP. LiTime batteries keep voltage stable under heavy load; the BMS continuously monitors over-current, over-temperature, over-charge, over-discharge, and short-circuit conditions. Supports series & parallel expansion to meet long-range and high-power needs.



Beyond electric propulsion, LiTime also offers starting batteries for fuel outboards, meeting instant cranking demands. Among them, the star product is the LiTime 12V 165Ah Smart Self-Heating Dual-Purpose Battery, which delivers 1200 CCA (@14°F) and 1300 MCA (@32°F), fully replacing traditional lead-acid starters. It suits most fuel outboards on the market, including Mercury, Honda, Suzuki, Evinrude, and Tohatsu. With automatic self-heating for cold conditions and Bluetooth monitoring for real-time status, plus a lightweight design, high energy density, and smart protection, LiTime helps make electric and modern marine power a practical reality.

From docks to offshore waters, from leisure fishing to professional operations, LiTime's marine solutions help users say goodbye to frequent replacements and range anxiety—enjoying a safer, more efficient, and greener on-water power experience.





RVs and More: Easy Drop-in, up to a Decade of Peace of Mind

For RV travelers, power means freedom and safety. Yet many still rely on bulky lead-acid batteries that often need replacement every 2~3 years.

Based on RV usage needs, LiTime offers RV lead-to-lithium upgrade solutions across multiple models and capacities. Users can quickly pick the most suitable battery by voltage, features, or size.

LiTime's RV lineup includes Group 22NF, Group 24, Group 27, Group 31, and Group 8D standard sizes. Their form factor matches lead-acid, enabling direct installation in the original battery compartment with no extra modifications. For the same capacity, LiTime lithium is lighter with higher energy density, freeing up storage and living space.

To suit different environments and seasons, LiTime provides multiple functional versions:

l Bluetooth Smart Monitoring — View real-time data in the app; control discharge and power-off.

— View real-time data in the app; control discharge and power-off. l Mini — Save space without sacrificing capacity.

— Save space without sacrificing capacity. l Self-Heating — For reliable charging in cold climates.

— For reliable charging in cold climates. l Smart ComFlex — Communicates with Victron and other mainstream systems for advanced energy management.

All series support high-efficiency fast charging and can charge while driving to power loads on the move. Whether camping, long-distance travel, or off-road adventures, stable power is assured. With the filter-and-match tool on LiTime's website, upgrading to lithium is no longer a complex engineering project—it's a dependable, long-term power upgrade.

Beyond boats and RVs, LiTime lithium solutions are also widely used in:

l Low-speed EVs: golf carts, sightseeing shuttles, ATVs, three-wheel mobility vehicles;

golf carts, sightseeing shuttles, ATVs, three-wheel mobility vehicles; l Off-grid Cabins & Home Energy: farm lighting, irrigation & security, remote telecom base stations, disaster-response storage;

farm lighting, irrigation & security, remote telecom base stations, disaster-response storage; l Outdoor & Recreation: ice fishing, camping, mobile stages, photography power—reliable even in low temperatures;

ice fishing, camping, mobile stages, photography power—reliable even in low temperatures; l Urban & Commercial Facilities: UPS for server rooms, mobile billboards, commercial emergency power;

UPS for server rooms, mobile billboards, commercial emergency power; l Personal Health & Mobility: electric wheelchairs and assistive devices for lighter, safer mobility.





Technical Escort, Security Upgrade: LiTime Lithium Surpasses Lead-Acid on Every Front

With 16 years of expertise in lithium technology, LiTime adheres to the highest standards for product quality and user safety. Our batteries fully comply with international regulations and are certified by UN38.3, IEC, FCC, and CE, ensuring global reliability. Each is equipped with a smart Battery Management System (BMS), delivering over 20+ protections against overcharge, over-discharge, overheating, overcurrent, and short circuits.

Compared with traditional lead-acid, LiTime's LiFePO₄ batteries stand out with clear advantages:

l Much Longer Lifespan – Lead-acid batteries typically last 200~500 cycles, while LiTime batteries reach 4,000~15,000 cycles, 20~30 times longer, delivering far lower lifetime costs.

– Lead-acid batteries typically last 200~500 cycles, while LiTime batteries reach 4,000~15,000 cycles, 20~30 times longer, delivering far lower lifetime costs. l Lightweight, More Space – Fuel systems and lead-acid batteries are heavy and bulky, occupying large cabin space. LiTime batteries are about 60% lighter and nearly 50% smaller, leaving more room for storage and onboard activities.

– Fuel systems and lead-acid batteries are heavy and bulky, occupying large cabin space. LiTime batteries are about 60% lighter and nearly 50% smaller, leaving more room for storage and onboard activities. l Stronger Stability, Safer Performance – Lead-acid batteries lack a Battery Management System (BMS) and are prone to failure, bulging, or leakage. LiTime batteries feature excellent thermal stability and built-in BMS, responding quickly to overcharge, over-discharge, over-temperature, over-current, and short-circuit events.

– Lead-acid batteries lack a Battery Management System (BMS) and are prone to failure, bulging, or leakage. LiTime batteries feature excellent thermal stability and built-in BMS, responding quickly to overcharge, over-discharge, over-temperature, over-current, and short-circuit events. l Faster Charging, Higher Efficiency – Lead-acid batteries waste 20%~30% of power during charging and discharging. LiTime batteries convert over 95% of energy into usable power, charging faster and lasting longer—no more worrying about "wasted electricity."

– Lead-acid batteries waste 20%~30% of power during charging and discharging. LiTime batteries convert over 95% of energy into usable power, charging faster and lasting longer—no more worrying about "wasted electricity." l Low Self-Discharge, Easier Storage – Lead-acid batteries lose charge quickly when idle, often failing after long storage. LiTime batteries have extremely low self-discharge rates, retaining power for months.

– Lead-acid batteries lose charge quickly when idle, often failing after long storage. LiTime batteries have extremely low self-discharge rates, retaining power for months. l Maintenance-Free – Lead-acid batteries require fluid refills and plate inspections, while LiTime batteries require no maintenance, offering a far better user experience.

– Lead-acid batteries require fluid refills and plate inspections, while LiTime batteries require no maintenance, offering a far better user experience. l Eco-Friendly – Lead-acid batteries contain large amounts of lead and acid, causing pollution if not recycled properly. LiTime batteries contain no toxic metals, making them greener and aligned with future energy trends.





With these advantages, LiTime lithium batteries are gradually surpassing lead-acid batteries, not only reducing long-term costs but also providing a more portable experience and greater safety. They are ushering in a new era of high efficiency, reliability, and low maintenance for electric boat propulsion.

In more and more real-world experiences, LiTime is becoming synonymous with relief from power anxiety. When energy is no longer a burden, travel is no longer limited by "the battery." LiTime brings greater certainty to every departure—drive farther, fish longer, live more freely. From boats to RVs, and from the outdoors to the home, LiTime powers outdoor adventures for generations by cleaner and smarter energy solutions, keeping the spirit of freedom and exploration alive.

For users planning to move from lead-acid to lithium, LiTime has made the process easier than ever—no complicated retrofits, no professional knowledge required. With one-click selection, you can upgrade right away. Let freedom begin again—from this moment.

