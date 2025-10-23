EdgeAI Wins Technology Frontier Award at 2025 Bincheng International Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition

Singapore, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeAI, a next-generation AI and blockchain infrastructure startup, has been honored with the Technology Frontier Award at the 2025 Bincheng International Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition – Asia-Pacific Finals. This prestigious international innovation event is supported by leading technology and talent organizations across the Asia-Pacific region.





The 2025 Bincheng International Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition- Asia-Pacific (Singapore) Offline Finals, celebrating outstanding global talent and innovation in the technology sector.

Since the launch of the Asia-Pacific Division, the competition has attracted 42 high-quality projects from Singapore, Malaysia, and across the region, covering fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, new energy, and advanced materials. After multiple rounds of selection, 14 projects advanced to the Singapore finals, where EdgeAI stood out for its innovative approach to privacy-preserving edge data processing and decentralized learning frameworks.

Hosted by the SCWL International Talent Innovation Center, the event serves as a key platform connecting Asia-Pacific innovators, entrepreneurs, and frontier technology projects. Leveraging Singapore’s role as a regional innovation hub, the competition promotes cross-border collaboration, technology transfer, and commercialization of cutting-edge research.

"Being selected among the top 14 APAC finalists and receiving this award is a great honor," said Jordan Winfrey, CEO of EdgeAI. "It validates our mission to empower intelligent computing at the edge — making AI faster, more private, and truly decentralized."

EdgeAI’s blockchain-based framework is designed to enable real-time, privacy-first AI computation on mobile and IoT devices. By merging edge computing with blockchain consensus, EdgeAI provides a scalable and transparent foundation for global AI innovation.

Learn more at edgeai.xyz. Follow EdgeAI on X (Twitter) at https://x.com/EdgeAI_xyz.





Edge AI is honored with the Technology Frontier Award at the 2025 SCWL (Tianjin) International Talent Innovation event, recognizing exceptional innovation and leadership in intelligent computing technologies.





About EdgeAI



EdgeAI is redefining how the world processes data by bringing real-time AI and analytics directly to the edge. Its breakthrough edge computing platform eliminates latency, enhances privacy, and delivers intelligence where it’s needed most — on devices themselves. Partnering with global tech innovators and next-generation unicorns, EdgeAI is building the foundation for a faster, smarter, and more secure data-driven future. Learn more at edgeai.xyz.

