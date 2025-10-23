FastBots.ai Reaches 73,000 Users as Small Businesses Turn to AI for Customer Service

London, UK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastBots.ai, a UK-based AI chatbot platform designed to simplify customer communication, today announced that it has reached 73,000 users since its founding in August 2023. The milestone highlights the growing appetite among small and mid-sized businesses for affordable, no-code AI tools that automate customer service and lead generation across websites and social media channels.





FastBots allows businesses to create intelligent chatbots that can be trained on their own websites, documents, and data. These chatbots handle customer questions instantly, freeing up staff time and improving response rates. The platform has been adopted across a wide range of industries — from hotels and real estate to schools, retailers, and event organizers.

“Our focus from the beginning has been to make AI genuinely practical for everyday businesses,” said Jason West, Founder and CEO of FastBots.ai. “We’re seeing companies of all sizes use FastBots to answer inquiries faster, capture more leads, and provide better service — all without hiring additional staff.”

FastBots has continued to expand its capabilities in 2025, introducing features that bridge the gap between automation and human interaction. These include live chat with human handover, allowing business owners or support agents to step into AI-led conversations in real time, as well as multi-channel support across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, and Slack.

The platform also now supports multi-LLM testing, enabling users to compare performance between leading AI models such as ChatGPT-5, Claude, and Gemini — a feature aimed at agencies and developers building sophisticated chatbot workflows.

Since its launch, FastBots has experienced steady financial growth, with monthly recurring revenue now at approximately $65,000. The company attributes this to strong demand from small businesses and the success of its reseller and agency programs, which allow digital marketers and IT service providers to offer white-label AI chatbot solutions to their own clients.

“We’re growing because small businesses finally have access to technology that used to be out of reach,” West added. “With AI handling everyday conversations, owners can focus on what they do best — running their business.”

As AI continues to evolve, FastBots sees growing demand from organisations looking to combine automation with a personal touch. The company plans to expand its integrations and analytics capabilities over the coming months, helping business owners understand customer intent, satisfaction, and buying patterns directly within their dashboards.

Industry analysts note that customer expectations have shifted dramatically since 2023, with even the smallest businesses now expected to respond instantly across multiple channels. Platforms like FastBots are bridging that gap by giving local companies access to the same level of technology once reserved for large enterprises.

Looking ahead, West says the company’s roadmap will focus on deeper platform integrations, improved live-chat functionality, and greater customisation options for resellers. “We’re building towards a future where every business, no matter its size, can communicate intelligently with its customers in real time.”





About FastBots



FastBots.ai is a UK-based SaaS platform that helps businesses create smart, custom AI chatbots for their websites, social media, and messaging apps. Designed for ease of use, FastBots allows companies to automate customer support and sales conversations using their own content, with advanced features like live chat handover and multi-channel integration.

