Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana Data Breach Claims Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana (“BCBSMT”), the largest health insurer in Montana,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized user gained access to membership data. This security incident impacted the personal information of 462,000 individuals. The unauthorized user obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”), including the following:
- telephone numbers
- fax numbers
- email addresses
- medical record numbers
- health plan beneficiary numbers
- account numbers
- medical/dental service
- billing information.
- name, address, date of birth
- service dates
