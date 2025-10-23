Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana Data Breach Claims Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana (“BCBSMT”), the largest health insurer in Montana,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized user gained access to membership data. This security incident impacted the personal information of 462,000 individuals. The unauthorized user obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”), including the following:

telephone numbers

fax numbers

email addresses

medical record numbers

health plan beneficiary numbers

account numbers

medical/dental service

billing information.

name, address, date of birth

service dates

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against BCBSMT related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from BCBSMT, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL jerry@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com