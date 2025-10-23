GREENVILLE, Miss., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Robert Corkern Award for Entrepreneurs is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States. This new, national scholarship recognizes and supports students who demonstrate a profound commitment to entrepreneurial innovation as a force for positive change.

Founded by Dr. Robert Corkern, MD, a distinguished physician from Greenville, Mississippi, the award provides a one-time $1,000 grant to an undergraduate student who presents a compelling vision for a business idea designed to address a pressing social, economic, or environmental challenge. The application deadline is July 15, 2026, with the winner announced on August 15, 2026.

The scholarship criteria require applicants to be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program for business, entrepreneurship, economics, finance, or a related field. Candidates must show a verified passion for entrepreneurship through academic work, business ventures, or leadership roles and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA. The central component of the application is a 500-800 word essay in which students must describe an original business idea or innovation and explain its potential for lasting impact.

"The vision of Dr. Robert Corkern is to bridge the worlds of practical problem-solving and ambitious business creation," said a spokesperson for the award. "This award is an investment in students who look at complex challenges and see opportunities for sustainable, entrepreneurial solutions."

The creation of this award reflects the lifelong dedication of Dr. Robert Corkern to mentorship and community advancement. Though his career has been primarily in medicine, Dr. Robert Corkern understands the universal principles of diligence, innovation, and service that underpin both successful medical practice and transformative entrepreneurship. This scholarship extends his legacy of support beyond healthcare, fostering growth in the business leaders of tomorrow.

The essay prompt for the Dr. Robert Corkern Award for Entrepreneurs is intentionally focused on real-world application. It asks students to articulate how creativity and resilience can be harnessed to develop business models that do more than generate profit. The initiative established by Dr. Robert Corkern seeks out candidates whose ideas have the potential to create meaningful, positive ripples in their communities and industries.

Prospective applicants can find full details on eligibility, requirements, and the submission process on the official website. The Dr. Robert Corkern Award for Entrepreneurs encourages all eligible undergraduate students with a passion for building a better future through business to apply.

The Dr. Robert Corkern Award for Entrepreneurs is a national scholarship program founded by Dr. Robert Corkern, MD. Based in Greenville, Mississippi, the award supports the educational goals of undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional promise in entrepreneurship and a commitment to developing innovative solutions to contemporary problems.

