Trade Cafe Group Announces Rollup of Bassett & Walker International, Inc.

Trade Cafe Group ("TradeCafe") today announced the absorption of Bassett & Walker International, bringing together decades of global protein trading expertise with a category-leading digital marketplace platform. This transaction represents a structural integration of operations, systems, and long-standing commercial relationships under a single, unified brand. The consolidation strengthens TradeCafe's leadership position in the digital trade of physical protein commodities around the world, creating an unmatched combination of experience, scale, and technological capability that is redefining how protein is traded in the modern economy.

The integration reflects a broader transformation taking place across the international food and agriculture sector, where the global protein trade, valued at roughly 1.5 trillion dollars each year, continues to evolve toward greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. As the industry modernizes, the ability to combine trusted relationships with reliable digital infrastructure has become essential. By combining Bassett & Walker's legacy as a respected intermediary with TradeCafe's proven marketplace technology, the company is advancing a shared vision for how proteins are bought, sold, financed, and delivered worldwide. The combination of expertise, technology, and global relationships supports an end-to-end marketplace that emphasizes data integrity, transactional speed, and operational reliability from origin to destination.

"Bassett & Walker built its reputation over many decades as a trusted global partner in protein trade," said Nicholas Walker, Executive Chair of TradeCafe. "With this consolidation, Bassett & Walker's business will be fully integrated into TradeCafe, ensuring that its legacy, customer relationships, and expertise continue under a platform designed for the future. This step brings together world-class trading knowledge with digital systems that deliver an experience far beyond what the marketplace demands. It also reinforces our shared commitment to continuous improvement and to maintaining the standards of integrity that both organizations were built upon."

Allan Bean, Chief Operating Officer of TradeCafe, added, "We work closely with the Bassett & Walker team already, leveraging their significant transaction volume to strengthen TradeCafe's product development, logistics visibility, and market intelligence. This integration clarifies that relationship for all stakeholders, both internal and external, and provides a consistent structure as our network of partners continues to expand across multiple continents. Bringing both organizations fully under the TradeCafe umbrella ensures operational alignment, deeper collaboration, and greater scalability in every region where we operate."

With a multinational footprint connecting buyers, sellers, and service providers throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, TradeCafe is accelerating its mission to digitize and modernize the global protein supply chain. The integration reinforces the company's long-term commitment to leadership, innovation, and modernization within an industry increasingly defined by digital transformation and responsible growth. Bassett & Walker International, Inc. will officially adopt the TradeCafe name and brand identity. There is no impact on existing contracts, trade terms, or banking arrangements. Clients can continue to operate as normal with complete continuity, full access to their existing representatives, and uninterrupted service.

TradeCafe's long-term growth strategy focuses on extending digital access to established analogue trading networks and helping participants open new sales channels, benefit from economies of scale, and streamline fulfillment through technology. For many business owners and operators, the ability to connect into a modern platform creates new opportunities for succession planning, risk management, and sustained competitiveness. As the protein industry continues to consolidate, TradeCafe remains focused on supporting its partners through trusted relationships, advanced digital tools, and a shared commitment to progress, transparency, and innovation in an evolving global marketplace.

