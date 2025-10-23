Ivans Index Q3 2025 Results Released

Chicago, IL., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the results for Q3 2025 Ivans Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. The third quarter results of 2025 showed average premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business, except Workers’ Compensation, are up year over year. Q3 2025 experienced a decrease in average premium renewal rate change across nearly all major commercial lines compared to Q2 2025, with the exception of General Liability and Workers’ Compensation, which increased.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q3 2025 highlights include:

Commercial Auto: Q3 2025 premium renewal rate change decreased from last quarter, averaging 7.60% compared to Q2 2025’s average premium renewal rate change of 8.43%. The quarter began with its highest rate change of 7.96% in July and reached its lowest premium renewal rate change in August, averaging 7.19%.

Q3 2025 premium renewal rate change decreased from last quarter, averaging 7.60% compared to Q2 2025’s average premium renewal rate change of 8.43%. The quarter began with its highest rate change of 7.96% in July and reached its lowest premium renewal rate change in August, averaging 7.19%. BOP : BOP premium renewal rate change decreased in Q3 2025 with an average of 7.55% versus 7.87% in Q2 2025. The quarter reached its highest premium renewal rate change in August, averaging 7.65% and ended with its lowest rate of 7.46% in September.

: BOP premium renewal rate change decreased in Q3 2025 with an average of 7.55% versus 7.87% in Q2 2025. The quarter reached its highest premium renewal rate change in August, averaging 7.65% and ended with its lowest rate of 7.46% in September. General Liability: Third quarter 2025 premium renewal rate change experienced an increase compared to Q2 2025, averaging 5.89% versus 4.66%. The quarter began with the lowest rate change in July, averaging 4.98%, and reached its highest rate change in September, averaging 6.78%.

Third quarter 2025 premium renewal rate change experienced an increase compared to Q2 2025, averaging 5.89% versus 4.66%. The quarter began with the lowest rate change in July, averaging 4.98%, and reached its highest rate change in September, averaging 6.78%. Commercial Property: Premium renewal rate change for Commercial Property averaged 7.64% in Q3 2025, beginning with a quarter high in July at 7.98% and ending with a quarter low in September at 7.11%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 7.89% in Q2 2025.

Premium renewal rate change for Commercial Property averaged 7.64% in Q3 2025, beginning with a quarter high in July at 7.98% and ending with a quarter low in September at 7.11%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 7.89% in Q2 2025. Umbrella: Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a slight decrease during Q3 2025 at 8.99% versus 9.07% in Q2 2025. The quarter began with the lowest rate change in July, averaging 8.83%, and ended with its highest rate change in September, averaging 9.12%.

Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a slight decrease during Q3 2025 at 8.99% versus 9.07% in Q2 2025. The quarter began with the lowest rate change in July, averaging 8.83%, and ended with its highest rate change in September, averaging 9.12%. Workers’ Compensation: Workers’ Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.42% in Q3 2025, up from Q2 2025 at -1.75%. The quarter began with the lowest rate change in July, averaging -1.48%, and ended with its highest rate change in September, averaging -1.32%.

“The change of premium renewal rates continued to ease across most key commercial lines this quarter, extending the pattern of gradual softening we’ve observed since earlier in the year,” said Kathy Hrach, senior vice president of Product Management, Ivans. “A more balanced market between carrier appetite and available capacity — combined with the hard-market repricing largely already absorbed in prior renewals — is tempering the pace of increases, and the Ivans Index shows where that normalization is taking hold.”

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 600 insurers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q3 Ivans Index report.

