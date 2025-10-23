Google Cloud, Lava Network, and Magma Devs break down the Autonomous Economy concept

Lava Network, along with Google Cloud, will explore how AI agents and stablecoins are shaping the next generation of digital commerce in a NY invite-only event with top industry leaders from Fireblocks, Robinhood, Hacken, Chaos, and more. Next to groundbreaking announcements, the event will provide an outlet to discuss, share, and explore agentic AI, programmable money, and the future of robust, decentralized infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lava Network , the decentralized access protocol for RPC infrastructure, and Magma Devs , an independent development team of engineers building on top of Lava Network’s decentralized infrastructure, announce their joint event with Google Cloud discussing the autonomous economy. The event, taking place in New York City on Friday, October 24, will feature Yair Cleper , Co-founder at Magma Devs and Lava Network contributor, on stage with prominent industry leaders like Michael Shauluv, Co-Founder and CEO at Fireblocks, Rich Widmann, Head of Strategy, Web3 and Google Cloud, Omer Goldberg, Founder and CEO of Chaos Labs, and others. Together, they will explore how AI agents and stablecoins will shape the next generation of digital commerce and what the next wave of adoption will look like.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage this week brought down large parts of the internet by crippling thousands of websites and services. This incident demonstrates the risk of over-reliance on a small number of centralized cloud providers, highlighting the need for more resilient infrastructure to eliminate single points of failure.

Magma Devs’s enterprise RPC Smart Router solution, powered by Lava Network, is a new kind of technology that can connect to any enterprise infrastructure and ensure continuity and resilience even if a major provider like AWS goes dark.

At the event, Google Cloud and Magma Devs will further explore how AI-driven systems and stablecoins are poised to transform digital payments and power a new “autonomous economy.” Attendees will gain first-hand access to what the real-world applications of agentic AI-led finance and programmable money look like, not just its vision, but the actual infrastructure.

Cleper will share the stage with several other influential industry experts, including:

Michael Shaulov: CEO of Fireblocks, a leader in digital assets and crypto custody

Rich Widmann: Head of Strategy, Web3, and Google Cloud

Yevheniia Broshevan: CEO and co-founder of Hacken, a cybersecurity company focused on safeguarding Web3 and crypto projects

David Schwed: CISO at Robinhood, a platform for commission-free stock, crypto, and ETF trading

Omer Goldberg: Founder and CEO of Chaos Labs, a provider of automated, on-chain risk management solutions for DeFi



“We are proud to join an event where industry leaders, builders, partners, and friends share the stage to discuss what the future of finance’s infrastructure looks like,” says Cleper. “Building the rails is always tough, and in our journey putting up the event, we were looking for an opportunity that provides the perfect platform to share ideas and position both Lava Network and Magma Devs as key contributors to this future. Building tech is one thing, but transitioning from battle-tested infrastructure to mass adoption is another, and I look forward to taking the stage and discussing this and other urgent topics at the crossroads of AI agents and stablecoins.”

About Lava Network

Lava Network is a decentralized protocol designed for fast, reliable blockchain data access. It serves as an open RPC (Remote Procedure Call) and API marketplace, enabling dApps, developers, AI agents, and enterprises to connect with any high-quality provider across any chain. By delivering unified, multi-vendor, blockchain data access, Lava Network enables institutions to build and scale blockchain data infrastructure, while supporting the high availability and low latency requirements of enterprise customers.

Lava Network’s blockchain allows ecosystem stakeholders to participate in and benefit from decentralized RPC services, providing access to permissionless, high-performance blockchain data infrastructure. Used by industry leaders such as Fireblocks, NEAR, Arbitrum, and Starknet, Lava standardizes blockchain connectivity, from individual developers to high-traffic enterprise customers. Learn more at lavanet.xyz

About Magma Devs

Magma Devs is a key player in the blockchain ecosystem. Founded in 2022 by Yair Cleper and Gil Binder, it raised $15 million in its Seed round led by Tribe Capital, Hashkey, and Jump, and hired some of the top minds in the space to develop infrastructure solutions.

Magma Devs is one of the contributors to the Lava Network project, which began as a "Cloudflare for crypto." The Lava Network was conceived as a decentralized network incentivizing node runners to provide quality RPCs for public use.

Magma Devs is a part of a growing community of developers working for both the Lava Foundation as well as other customers to build and design blockchain technologies. Magma continues to be a leading expert in Web3, focusing on developing distributed systems, cybersecurity, UX/UI, and other open-source applications. Learn more at https://magmadevs.com/

