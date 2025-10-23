Spooky Sweets, Silly Sips: Balance Candy with Water Kids Actually Want This Halloween

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween brings plenty of excitement – and even more sugar. Between trick-or-treating, classroom parties, and candy trades, kids can easily triple their recommended daily sugar intake in a single night.

That leaves parents facing energy spikes, meltdowns, and the dreaded post-candy crash.

There’s a simple way to help kids enjoy all the fun without the sugar overload: proper hydration.

Pediatric and nutrition experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, emphasize that the best drink for kids is water. Staying hydrated helps regulate mood, focus, and energy, especially when sugar is in the mix.

But the challenge for parents is getting kids to actually want to drink it.

That’s where new, kid-focused water brands like Wave Kids™ come in. Created by an FDA attorney and mom, the brand reimagines water with cans that change color when chilled or in sunlight, and kid-created artwork.





Each can is designed for smaller hands and contains only pure, crisp H2O – no sugar, no dyes, no caffeine, and no plastic straws.

“Halloween is a great example of how tricky balance can be for parents,” says Shelly Garg, founder of Wave Kids and mom of two. “We want our kids to enjoy the fun, but we also want them to feel good the next day. Making hydration part of the celebration is an easy win.”

With Wave Kids™, parents can skip the juice boxes without sacrificing kid appeal.

This Halloween, try these simple swaps to keep things fun while balancing all that candy:

Hydrate between treats: Encourage drinking water between stops to help offset sugar overload.

Encourage drinking water between stops to help offset sugar overload. Swap juice boxes for fun water cans: Hydration feels more like a treat when it’s interactive.

Hydration feels more like a treat when it’s interactive. Make “monster mocktails”: Mix water with frozen fruit for a festive, sugar-free beverage.

Mix water with frozen fruit for a festive, sugar-free beverage. Create a “one sip per sweet” rule: Requiring a sip of water with every treat keeps the fun going and the kids hydrated.

Requiring a sip of water with every treat keeps the fun going and the kids hydrated. Turn it into a game: Who can finish their Wave Kids can before the next house?





Halloween only comes once a year and no one’s giving up candy. Helping kids hydrate through the fun is one small way to make the night (and the next morning) a little less scary.

Wave Kids is available for purchase at Wave-Kids.com.

A photo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44967246-e84a-4baa-b993-3267e1f2befa